Pitching crisis? Cardinals need starters to pile up innings, give bullpen a break

ATLANTA — A year after coming face to face with the Truist Park and an internal reckoning on the team they risked becoming, the Cardinals find themselves again at a tipping point for the season, teetering near a sinkhole of their own making.

At least the view is familiar.

For the second time in as many nights, the Cardinals’ starter failed to complete more than four innings, leaving the offense too deep a deficit to surmount and the bullpen too broad a hole to patch day after day. The Braves tagged rookie Andre Pallante with two homers and five runs in the first inning to send them toward a 7-1 victory Tuesday night at their posh Cobb County digs. Pallante did not complete the fourth – the latest truncated start that inches the Cardinals ever closer to the brink between pitching concern and full-blown pitching crisis.

When shallow starts begin to compound, they spillover from losing games into losing series, and eventually the whole team falls into a losing streak.

“You don’t have losing streaks when a starter steps up,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “And does what they’re supposed to do. That’s what we need.”

For the immediate future, as they continue a run against winning teams like Atlanta and Philadelphia – with the Dodgers looming – that need has to be filled from within. The Cardinals are in the early stages of shopping for a starter before the trade deadline, gathering intel on who could be available. What they’re willing to trade is limited.

Where they could most improve is obvious: A starter who misses bats, not innings.

To halt the current cascade, the Cardinals turn Wednesday to their steadiest starter and potential All-Star, right-hander Miles Mikolas. But even he hasn’t been immune to this rash of abbreviation. Since coming a strike shy of a no-hitter on June 14, Mikolas has not completed the seventh inning in any of his three starts. He did not get out of the sixth in his start earlier on this road trip. No starter has. That day, the last day Yadier Molina was on the active roster, has been a breakpoint for the rotation – with an ERA bloating to 5.53.

With Pallante’s 3 2/3 innings Tuesday night, the Cardinals have gone a full turn of the rotation without a starter completing six innings. In five July games, the rotation has allowed 40 hits, 48 baserunners, and 24 earned runs in 21 1/3 innings. They have a 5.97 ERA in their past 13 games and averaged less than five innings per start for two weeks.

That’s left scattered and unattended innings like shattered glass on the asphalt, just waiting for even the heartiest, fuel-efficient bullpen to blow a tire.

“Go deeper into games helps,” Marmol said. “Our ’pen has done a nice job up to this point. You’re going to wear them down, and they’re not going to be as effective as they’ve been up till now. Giving us some length is going to be the key to this thing.”

Last season, when the Cardinals reached the Atlanta visit in their schedule, they began to address their pitching gap by acquiring Wade LeBlanc. The move was too late to contend for the division title, but in time to keep the pitching staff afloat. The undercurrent of the series vs. the Braves, however, was the offense and it’s lack of dimension. In one game the Cardinals got home runs from Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, but all around that outlier was a reminder of the offense they had become. Austin Riley put on a clinic at third base because the Cardinals were so pull-happy and grounded.

When then-manager Mike Shildt referred to the team as too “one-dimensional” it was the Atlanta series that prompted the comment. Within a week of being in Atlanta, the subpar offense spurred internal meetings that contributed to friction that never cooled, the firing of Shildt revealed months later. Marmol played a role in navigating the differences of opinion to bind the staff, and ultimately Shildt’s vision and a better offense emerged. It was more varied, still capable of running away with games, and now able to leap a deficit in a single, sustained inning.

If this year’s Atlanta series prompts similar meetings, most likely with the front office about outside acquisitions, the need now is more linear.

Innings.

By the bulk.

The quantity of innings from a starter implies the quality.

“That’s something that I’ve been trying to work on and improve,” said Pallante, who had back-to-back quality starts before Tuesday’s dud. “That comes with throwing strikes and being able to get early outs, making good pitches early in the count. That’s something where if you don’t go deep into a game and you may put up scoreless innings there’s a chance that maybe you’re lucky vs. good.

“When you’re good, you’re getting deep into games,” Pallante continued. “When you’re lucky you’re kind of going short, but you maybe luck into a good outing, maybe luck into a bad outing. If I make quality pitches I can get deeper into the game.”

Before Pallante (2-4) got a second out, the Braves already had a 3-0 lead and a runner in scoring position. Riley lifted a 2-2 pitch that carried, carried, and carried into the right-field seats, and William Contreras followed three batters later with a second two-run homer of the inning. In each case, a pitch Pallante expects to get a groundball got a fly ball that went just far enough to leave Truist’s cozy field behind. Fastball command betrayed Pallante and helped explain why he had difficulty keeping Atlanta hitters on the ground. They could “pick it up and lift it,” he said.

Pallante saved the bullpen some overtime by getting tracking with a perfect second inning and a solid second turn through Atlanta’s lineup. The fourth inning folded on him when Riley pulled a pitch foul and then got a curveball he could poke to left field for an RBI double. That was the 96th and final pitch Pallante threw, and it’s one he reconsidered a few hours later.

“I felt like there was something that I didn’t feel was working that well, that I felt like would have been a good pitch to throw, but I didn’t have the confidence in it,” Pallante explained. “But that’s part of the learning process. You’ve got to be able to have your pitches every day and make good pitches when you need to.”

Atlanta’s five-run first inning vaporized the 1-0 lead the Cardinals had in the first inning on Paul Goldschmidt’s 1,000th career run. At the end of two innings Monday, the Cardinals trailed, 6-1. At the end of two Tuesday, they trailed 5-1, and they would not muster another run against Braves starter Ian Anderson or a series of relievers, each of whom was not tasked with doing anything beyond the innings assigned.

The Cardinals loaded the bases in the fifth and a groundout kept them that way for three of the 11 runners left on base. The Cardinals are two-for-16 with runners in scoring position through two games in Atlanta.

The size of the climb explains the difficulty making it.

“Early deficits,” Marmol said. “When you go down early like that, it’s a lot tougher to get your offense going. We did a good job (Monday). You’ve got to throw up zeroes. That’s how this works. Throw zeroes. Keep the offense in it. Giving up a five spot puts you in a tough position.”

It put Pallante and the Cardinals in the position of a third consecutive start with fewer innings than the one before it. Nine times in the past 13 starters, the pitcher has thrown fewer innings than hits allowed.

That has put increasing pressure on the bullpen and risked it fraying when trying to hold a subsequent game. Decisions made in Tuesday’s game reflected that. Marmol did not want to use Jordan Hicks or Junior Fernandez against the top of the Braves’ lineup in case there is a chance for them to see that group in a closer game or – dare they dream – with a lead. Packy Naughton’s ability to throw 2 1/3 scoreless innings Tuesday did as much to get them through that game as it did set them up for a better chance to win later in the series.

Naughton paused the precipitous decline of innings.

“Our bullpen is really good right now, and it would be better if (Steven) Matz and (Jack) Flaherty were healthy,” Marmol said. “And if this panned out the way it was supposed to, (we’d) have a pretty damn good rotation with a strong ’pen and our offense is performing at a high level. So, injuries (stink). That’s where we’re at.”

Matz is striding closer to a return, and the Cardinals are discussing internally just how soon that would be possible and responsible. Flaherty, back on the injured list, is coming close to the end of his prescribed no-throw stretch. In their absence, the Cardinals currently plan to stick with rookie Matthew Liberatore for a start Thursday. Intrigued by his transition from reliever, the team would like to see another start, at least, from Pallante, especially to see how quickly he learns and adapts after what Atlanta did.

More meetings are ahead to discuss how to mend a rotation.

They at least know what surviving an innings shortfall looks like.

They’ve been scrambling to avoid one for more than a year.

“Let’s just keep it super simple,” Marmol said. “Our starters need to be better. And our ’pen has done a nice job.”

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.