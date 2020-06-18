Players' union counters with 70-game plan to assure MLB's 'resumption of play'

As owners and the players' union continued a do-si-do toward an agreement on a shortened schedule, reduced salaries, and then the real essential stuff on health and safety, the MLBPA proposed Thursday to the commissioner's office a 70-game schedule to begin in mid-July and finish with a vastly expanded playoff format.
The union formally announced the delivery of the proposal on its Twitter feed and in a statement, with union chief Tony Clark adding an encouraging note of progress.
"We believe this represents the basis for an agreement on the resumption of play," read the last sentence of Clark's statement.
The latest proposal from the union continues a weeklong and very public exchange of negotiations that cratered this past weekend as the commissioner expressed doubt for holding a season and players rallied around Clark's blunt public statement on alleged bad-faith negotiations with the commissioner: "Tell us where and when."
Increasingly that answer seems to be somewhere yet to be determined -- and soon.
The proposal from the union suggests a start date for preseason camps within 10 days, and that a season would begin 2½ or three weeks into July. The proposal also includes expanding the playoffs for 2020 to 16 teams.
Playoffs would also expand for 2021, according to reports, and the players would get a stake in the broadcast revenues generated by the additional rounds of the postseason.
The owners and union have been agreed upon the designated hitter being used during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and that likely means of the end of the National League rules. The current CBA expires in December 2021, and a universal DH had gained momentum as a possible plank in those negotiations.
A player, Trevor Plouffe, also revealed on Twitter that the proposals include another avenue for revenue -- advertisements on the jersey.
The Cardinals and Cubs would have had advertisements on their batting helmets and jerseys during the London Series. A year, when the Cardinals visited Monterrey, Mexico, to face the Reds, the two teams had advertisements on their batting helmets. The presence of ads on the uniforms during international play was always viewed as a stepping stone toward product placement in the regular season.
Based on Thursday's proposal, the players, who once argued for a 114-game schedule, would receive their full prorated salary, as the union has insisted the owners promised in a late-March agreement. The owners have proposed a variety of schedule lengths, but many of them came with further reductions in salaries, including one proposal that made the cuts deeper for the players who made the most money.
The most games the owners have proposed at the full prorated salary has been 60 games. That proposal was made Wednesday after commissioner Rob Manfred and Clark met, face to face, in Arizona.
That meeting seemed to salve, for now, a contentious few months for the two sides. Or well, did for a few minutes. The commissioner left that meeting advertising, publicly, the framework for a deal. The union tweeted out that reports of an agreement were greatly exaggerated.
"In my discussions with Rob in Arizona we explored a potential pro rate framework, but I made clear repeatedly in that meeting and after it that there were a number of significant issues with what he proposed, in particular the number of games," Clark said in a statement issued by the union Thursday afternoon. "It is unequivocally false to suggest that any tentative agreement or other agreement was reached in that meeting. In fact, in conversations within the last 24 hours, Rob invited a counterproposal for more games that he would take back to the owners. We submitted that counterproposal today.”
A timeline of the offers reveals how the two sides have circled, circled, circled and often haltingly circled their way ever closer to the midpoint of their initial stances:
• On May 26, owners propose an 82-game schedule with salaries reduced from the prorated value. Players counter.
• On May 31, union proposes 114-game schedule, full prorated salary. Owners reject.
• On June 8, owners propose a 76-game schedule, but with deeper salary cuts to the prorated value. Players counter.
• On June 9, union proposes an 89-game schedule, full prorated salary. Owners counter.
• On June 12, owners propose a 72-game schedule, again with a percentage cut to the prorated salaries. Players reject, knowing commissioner could impose a schedule of any length and that it likely would be between 50-54 games at prorated salary.
• On Wednesday, owners propose 60-game schedule, prorated salary.
• On Thursday, players counter with 70-game schedule, and full prorated salaries.
It's the long around to a 64 or 66 game schedule with prorated salaries unless owners draw a line in the sand at 60 and intend to impose that on the players. The difference between spending on 60 games and 70 games is estimated between $250 million and $300 million of player salary.
With the global pandemic shuttering baseball operations during spring training before any games, Major League Baseball has found itself in a different spot than the NBA or NHL -- both of which had games, had revenue coming in from the 2020 season, and were on the brink of their playoffs. Baseball has had to rebuild the entirety of a season from scratch, all with the threat of a virus still sweeping through the country.
