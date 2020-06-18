Players' union counters with 70-game plan to assure MLB's 'resumption of play'

The owners and union have been agreed upon the designated hitter being used during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and that likely means of the end of the National League rules. The current CBA expires in December 2021, and a universal DH had gained momentum as a possible plank in those negotiations.

A player, Trevor Plouffe, also revealed on Twitter that the proposals include another avenue for revenue -- advertisements on the jersey.

The Cardinals and Cubs would have had advertisements on their batting helmets and jerseys during the London Series. A year, when the Cardinals visited Monterrey, Mexico, to face the Reds, the two teams had advertisements on their batting helmets. The presence of ads on the uniforms during international play was always viewed as a stepping stone toward product placement in the regular season.

Based on Thursday's proposal, the players, who once argued for a 114-game schedule, would receive their full prorated salary, as the union has insisted the owners promised in a late-March agreement. The owners have proposed a variety of schedule lengths, but many of them came with further reductions in salaries, including one proposal that made the cuts deeper for the players who made the most money.