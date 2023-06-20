LONDON — The parade of jetlagged travelers off the jetway was still a 5-10 minute walk away from customs when I spotted the first sign of Major League Baseball here in the United Kingdom.

There was a young traveler with a Cubs hat on, one that featured the World Series trophy hugging the circle-C logo and all the trappings of the 2016 title. And that makes sense. The Cubs, after all, are the Cardinals’ opponent later this week for a two-day engagement – or, fixture, shall we say? – at London Stadium.

From there, in chronological order, I spotted:

• A New York Yankees hat, because that makes sense it was a flight from JFK.

• A Los Angeles Dodgers cap, in green.

• A Los Angeles Dodgers cap, in blue. They were not traveling together.

• A Hartford Yard Goats hat. Your guess is as good as mine.

• Atlanta Braves hat.

• Chicago White Sox hat walking out of baggage claim with a New York Yankees hat, and as added twist the Yankees hat-wearer sported Colorado Buffaloes sweatpants. I might have worn the same outfit at some point in my life before upgrading to Mizzou.

• A Dodger hoodie.

• A Cubs polo lining up beside me for the Elizabeth Line train from Heathrow.

When last I was fortunate enough to spend a few days in London – over this past Christmas -- there were adverts (see what I did there?) for the London Series. They featured Nolan Arenado and Big Ben, the clocktower not the columnist. That was on the Piccadilly Line. No sign of the same ads in my car on the Elizabeth Line, but there was one marking a dog food brand that was now available in the United Kingdom. Except it’s not a real ad. It’s an ad that is meant to pique your interest enough to check out the web site – and then get sold on the value of placing an ad on the Underground.

You saw it. Imagine how many others will see it.

That kind of thing.

I’m not seeing MLB.

So, I take a stroll from Leicester Square through Trafalgar Square toward – look kids – Big Ben, Parliament, and the pub where I’m meeting some baseball fans for a chat.

I spy:

• A Yankees cap near St. Martin’s-in-the-Fields, a great place for tea in the crypt. Seriously.

• A Dodgers t-shirt darting between pedestrians in Trafalgar.

• Two Yankees caps in the shadow of Big Ben.

• A Boston Red Sox cap on a kid, slightly cockeyed, along the southbank, not too far from the Tate Modern.

Trafalgar is not yet set up for MLB’s fan festival that is set to open Friday, complete with a modified home run derby that will feature World Series MVP … David Eckstein. And there isn’t much to signal that baseball will devour the square within a few days.

At a bookstore across the street, there is one baseball book on the shelf.

Michael Lewis’ Moneyball.

It was right there between Phil Jackson's memoir and Showboat, a biography on Kobe Bryant — in the basketball section.

Baseball has some work ahead to getting a footing.

“It’s a long-haul investment for the sport,” said John McGee, one of the hosts of Bat Flips & Nerds, a UK-based baseball podcast, when we spoke. “The NFL in UK didn’t happen overnight.”

When trying to measure the reach of baseball overseas, an author of baseball books once told me that he likes to look at photos of big crowds from around the world and count the baseball logos he sees. The Tiffany-designed Yankees logo long ago transcended baseball and became fashion, so it is rather ubiquitous. The Cubs and Dodgers show up often, as does the Red Sox, and there every so often is the Cardinals’ logo.

I tried the same experiment here in my first 24 hours, mapping the city by MLB logos spotted, if you will. I imagine in the days ahead there will be more filling up the streets and museums and pubs. It’s a bit early in the week. The Ashes are still going on and on.

I did finally see Cardinals gear.

There was a Cardinals home jersey and a Stan Musial t-shirt and a Cardinals jersey. They happened to belong to two of the fans I was meeting at the pub, Mondo Beer + Pizza, a short walk from Shakespeare’s Globe Theater.

We turned our conversation over pints into a podcast.

You can listen to it here at the Best Podcast in Baseball.

More coverage to come all week at StlToday.com from London.