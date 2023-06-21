LONDON — On a northern corner of Finsbury Park opposite the Underground stop I opted to take, there are two baseball diamonds carved into the fields near a cricket pavilion, built in the 1880s so it predates the Cardinals joining the National League.

Invited to see practice for two Single-A clubs in the London Mets amateur baseball organization, I arrived to be greeted by third baseman/pitcher Russell Eassom but not before a fellow pitcher strides over with his phone. He points to the screen and says England needs two more wickets, but Australia is only four runs down. This, Noah Kidron explained to the visitor, is not good for their team in the Ashes, and soon the inevitable result that score implied became final. Australia won on day five – day five! – of the first Ashes Test by two wickets, Australia’s narrowest Ashes win in terms of wickets since 1907.

“Come down see some British baseball,” Eassom said of my invitation.

“And he’s come and found us watching cricket,” Kidron said.

All around them there is baseball.

A total of 17 players have arrived for London Mustangs and London Minotaurs practice Tuesday night – many of them part of the swell in baseball curiosity at these fields since coming out of the pandemic.

Buddy Winter, an outfielder/software developer, and Anson Liu, a pitcher/master’s student, invited me to see the batting cages. A sharp right-hander who played the game in Hong Kong before moving to London and seeking it here, Liu said he is working on a knuckleball. On the far end of the field there’s a practice mound, and a handful of players, including Eassom, throw bullpen sessions there. Henry Zhang, a student studying journalism, played baseball in China and, new to the team, wants to be a pitcher. Infielder Daniel Valdez grew up in the Dominican Republic and decided at 14 after seeing a fastball zip by to “go study math instead.” He now works in the financial industry in London and is trying to play his way back to a higher level with the Mets’ organization after a few summers away.

In left field of the main field, fly balls are hit or chased by Andrea Enti, an outfielder/contractor for the metropolitan police who grew up Italy, and Soma Oszlanszky, an outfielder/policy adviser in the British government who grew up in Hungary.

One of the players remarked that he’s always impressed when they get someone with a baseball connection to show up. I asked how I qualified.

“You’ve got the right accent,” he said.

The Mustangs and Minotaurs are Single-A teams in the London Mets’ organization. The top club, the Mets, and the London Capitals are playing this week in the Baseball European Federation Cup qualifier rounds. The Mets are in Poland. Beneath that NBL team, the Mets, there is a structure of Triple-A, Double-A, and Single-A development teams, and most of them have M-names. There are the Musketeers (Double-A), Metros (Triple-A), and Mayhem (Women’s Baseball League), to name a few. And there are the two Single-A teams. The Mustangs are “top of the table” and leading the league, while the Minotaurs are a development team. Some players will advance to the Mustangs or higher.

The London Mets and their baseball introduction program experienced a boon in interest after quarantine, as people sought things to do outside and found the Mets’ Baseball For Beginners program. Every Friday for 16 weeks of summer, the fields at Finsbury Park are open and baseball is taught. The park is just north of Arsenal and its stadium, so soon Stan Kroenke will claim it's a baseball town.

During "B4B" drills happen, gear is available, and the first session is free. The whole summer program costs 150 English pounds to join, according to the Mets’ Web site. Participation has mushroomed from a dozen or so to 45-50 in the past two years showing up for these Baseball 101 practices, with as many as 90 signed up in some way for the “B4B” program, Eassom said.

I asked several players how they came to baseball, and I heard similar stories, most of them include the “B4B” program and an itch to get outside after COVID-19.

Winter Googled “baseball in England” and followed the online trail to “baseball in London.” Drawn into the sport, he eventually purchased a Wilson A500 and had it shipped from the United States.

Seeking outdoor activity, Enti started jogging in Finsbury, saw the baseball fields, and looked up more info on the Mets. Oszlanszky started watching baseball as background noise late at night while he was studying.

“If I’m watching,” he said, “I should be playing.”

So he signed on for “B4B.”

“During COVID, I saw a Facebook ad,” said Oscar Russell, a middle infielder who is batting .515 with a 1.270 OPS so far this season for Double-A London Meteors. “Least romantic way ever into the sport.”

Russell works for the Underground Donut Tour – “incredibly knowledgeable,” one online review says of him as a guide – and before that played quarterback in an amateur American Football league for a team nicknamed the Steelers. He said he had several “so-so seasons at quarterback,” but when the pandemic and quarantine began he returned to the London area. He followed that Facebook ad to the London Mets and their vertical of teams.

“It was inevitable that I’d get into baseball,” he said. “First time I caught a ball, it was so satisfying on a tactile level – whoo, the feel of it, the ball hitting the glove.”

The top-level teams are rostered with experienced players and ex pats who grew up playing the game, some with college or maybe minor-league experience. The London Mets have won six consecutive UK championships. The lower-level teams, with players mostly in their 20s and 30s, offer a range that embraces introductory. Several players told me that one of the appeals of baseball is how it’s new to so many of them, so they’re not playing in their 30s against peers who have played the game their entire life. They’re learning together.

Sometimes, that doesn’t translate to winning.

Kidron joked that during a difficult season it can be tough being “the worst baseball team in a country that does not play the sport.” As with any level, finding pitching can be difficult and also can decide success, as Kidron said, because pitching “changes it from being standing in a field for four hours watching people walk around in a circle to playing a game that looks like sport.”

Several of the players said they will be at the London Series, when the Cardinals face the Cubs and relocate their age-old rivalry that is still younger than the cricket pavilion the Mets’ teams now use as a clubhouse.

Valdez cannot wait to see Nolan Arenado do Nolan Arenado things at third base.

Zhang had a wider wish list.

“Superstars. Arenado. Goldschmidt,” Zhang said. “When you dream about something all your life, seeing that something live, in person, for the first time it must be different.”

