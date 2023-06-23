LONDON — This past week, back in Florida, former Cardinal and always 2006 World Series MVP, David Eckstein kicked aside the batting tee and faced a pitcher for the first time in at least two years.

He needed to get some swings in before being asked to be a hitter he’s never been.

As part of the whirlwind of events spinning off the Cardinals hosting the Cubs in the London Series, Major League Baseball has its “Trafalgar Takeover” – a quite literal takeover of Trafalgar Square in central London. At the footsteps of the National Gallery, the center piece of the historic, postcard-ready square is its fountains, but not for a few days, and not Friday night.

There’s going to be a Home Run Derby X in the shadow Nelson’s Column.

Baseball's newest toy, right there near Charing Cross, one of London's oldest meeting points.

And Eckstein is leading the Cardinals team.

“Did anyone tell them I’m a contact hitter?” he deadpanned.

I caught up to Eckstein at the Home Run House, a baseball-themed pub in a mall near London Stadium that is outfitted with batting cages. Both of us were asked to be guests on MLB Network’s live broadcast of MLB Central from London. I got to talk about trade deadline and amateur baseball in London. He got to talk about the Cardinals’ tradition, his highlights, and working with children at clinics around the United Kingdom. The day he arrived in London, Eckstein was swept up off to Wales for a clinic, and he also did clinics with students in the Olympic park around London Stadium.

Eckstein, who spent three seasons with the Cardinals and was a two-time All-Star in St. Louis, is part of the group of Major League Baseball Players’ Association Alumni, who are representing the teams participating in the London Series, the first featuring two National League clubs.

He received a message from two Cardinals officials asking if he would lead a team in Home Run Derby in the middle of London.

His wife, actress and entrepreneur Ashley Eckstein, gave him his response.

“Respond, ‘Yes!’” Eckstein said. “Immediately.”

The precise contest is a Home Run Derby X – a version of the All-Star Week Home Run Derby minus ballpark and multiplied by video games. The derby will fit in Trafalgar Square because this year it’s going virtual. A tunnel has been constructed near the fountains to create a runway for homers and then a screen with the distances and details. It looks like a cross between Top Gold and Tron.

It’s not too different from Bat Around, a business that Eckstein has worked with that blends the usual batting cages, like those found at Home Run House in London, with the virtual images and such that golf trainers and some baseball players use. Eckstein said two years, ag the IMG campus in Florida, he was working with the Bat Around group and took batting practice against a pitcher at that point.

Since, it’s been tee work. He’ll hit of a tee here, hit off a tee there.

There will be four teams competing in the Home Run Derby X on Friday evening in London, and each has a MLB “legend” on it. Nick Swisher returns to lead a team representing the Yankees. Jonny Gomes will lead a team for the Red Sox. Former Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler has been chosen to captain the Cubs team, and Eckstein will front the Cardinals team. His group includes Ashton Lansdell, a member of the U.S. softball team; Alana Shaw, a member of Great Britain’s softball, former pro beach volleyball player, and a softball player at UC-Santa Barbara, and pitcher Jay Stott, a former college pitcher who has worked with baseball clinics around Europe.

A plucky, determined, and underrated infielder who retired after 2010 with a .280 average and a .345 on-base percentage, Eckstein hit 35 home runs in his career, never more than eight he had in 2005 with the Cardinals to tie a career high. He gets to see if going abroad brings out the bopper.

“I have some stars on my team,” Eckstein said. “I’m going to rely on them to provide the power.”

