A baseball writer in King Arthur's Court: Best Podcast in Baseball from London

LONDON — As you’d expect from two sports based around a bat, a ball, and one teams ability to create runs vs. another team’s ability to deny them, there are similarities between cricket and baseball.

Lexicon is not one of them.

Sure, they occasionally cross each other’s orbits. One has a batsman and the other has a batter, or as the late Rick Hummel might call him, a swatsmith. They both are based around innings. But, in cricket, there’s a bowler who bounces a yorker sometimes caught by the wicket keeper vs. baseball’s pitcher who sends his catcher scrambling because he bounced a yakker.

Baseball pauses for peanuts and crackerjacks.

Cricket stops for afternoon tea.

Baseball, trending toward cricket with its time of game, installed a pitch clock. Cricket tests go on for days.

“Cricket lasts a long time. It’s a big ship on a wide sea,” writes Jon Hotten in the introduction to his book, Bat, Ball & Field: The Elements of Cricket. “Even its shortest form takes twice as long as a football match, and at any one moment almost half of the players spent that time sitting in the pavilion and watching. It’s a game of eleven versus two, rather than eleven versus eleven, and the length of one cricketer’s involvement comes down to combination of performance and luck.”

That part sounds a lot like baseball, though shifted to nine versus one.

Not too far from the Cardinals’ hotel Thursday night there was a berserk cricket match in the shortened T20 format that featured the “highest run chase in Blast history” and “highest aggregate score in Blast history,” per the league. I landed earlier in the week to coverage of the Ashes and Australia’s victory on Day 5 of the first test. The Times wrote this about the third day: “England closed on 28 for in their second innings, a lead of 35, after Australia took two wickets for one run in a devastating 22-ball spell between showers before the second flurry of rain.”

Try as I might, there is no way to recreate that in a baseball gamer.

But maybe, just maybe it’s time to uncork the wicked googly.

I have long wanted to sneak some cricket terms into baseball coverage, and there is no time like the present. While watching Wednesday night’s Cardinals-Nationals game at a London brewery, I enlisted help from several Cardinals fans to make comparisons between the Cardinals and cricket terms and get an answer to what is the equivalent of a wicked googly.

Spinner (spin bowler) – A bowler who uses the spin on the ball to create movement and throw off the batter. This is, of course, Adam Wainwright.

Pace bowler – Exactly as it sounds. A power bowler. Brings the heat. Ryan Helsley.

Swing bowler – A pace bowler who also uses the seam to create movement. (There are sometimes accusations of roughing up the ball to increase the bite of that spin.) Velocity. Movement. Lots of movement. This is Jordan Hicks.

All-Rounder – A player, like England’s captain, who can produce runs at bat as well as take the pitch and bowl for a wicket. Lots of discussion on who this could be. The suggestion was Brendan Donovan because he plays all over the field, though to complete the comparison he would have to pitch. Tommy Edman is the more apt fit here, but he also hasn’t pitched. Alec Burleson was a two-way player in college and both hit well and pitched, so he would fit this definition. Perhaps the closest, though, to an “all-rounder” for the Cardinals was Skip Schumaker, who played a few positions and pitched at pace.

Wicket Keeper – Self-explanatory. The fielder who stands near the stumps (wickets) and is the one permitted to wear leg guards and gloves because of the speed of the ball he’s likely to face off the bat. In other words, the catcher. Willson Contreras.

Sticky Wicket – A pickle.

Slips – Fielders who are behind the batsman, but nearby. They’re actually facing the bowler. This would be the equivalent of infielders, say Paul DeJong and whoever is playing second base.

Howzat – The appeal from a bowler or fielder to the umpire that the batsman is out, as in “How’s that?” So, for the Cardinals, an appeal to the base umps on a check swing if the catcher, which would be brilliant if one of the Cardinals catchers said that this weekend while appealing the swing.

Attacking Field – Like bringing the infield in.

Sitter – An easy catch. A can of corn.

6 – The runs scored on a ball that reaches or carries over the boundary on the fly. Or, a home run.

4 – The runs scored on a ball that reaches or passes the boundary on a roll or bounce. So, a ground-rule double.

Deep cover – A fielding position. Sounds like Dylan Carlson.

Deep extra cover – A field position. Could be Lars Nootbaar.

Long Off/Long On – Two fielding positions out toward the boundary that face the batsman, standing well behind the bowler. The agreement is this is similar to center field, so, true to this season it could be any number of Cardinals, long on or long off at the position. Nootbaar. Carlson. Edman. Tyler O’Neill.

Yorker – A ball that barely bounces before reaching the batsman. Viciously difficult to hit this could be the best of the best cut fastballs.

Golden Duck – A batsman dismissed on the first delivery. Like a pinch-hitter replacing a teammate with a 3-2 count and taking the called strike three.

Night Watchman – The BBC suggests that a “good night-watchman” must “keep their wicket intact rather than smash boundaries for runs.” This is a batter down in the order, called upon to hit late in the day. In baseball? A glove-first infielder who comes in late to help hold a lead defensively and then gets an at-bat as the team extends its lead.

Wicked Googly – The purpose for this exercise, the aspirational phrase for the weekend. It has to be Wainwright’s curveball, right? Right? Alas, no. A googly is a delivery in cricket that breaks in the opposite direction, toward the wicket stump nearest the batsman’s leg, not away. It has a counterintuitive look. The wicked is self-explanatory.

“Something out of the Matrix,” said Andy Mackie, who works at The Athletic and one of the Cardinals’ fans humoring my questions. “Think: What does gravity mean to this ball?”

Could be the curveball.

Could be a pitch that is counter-intuitive with a deceptive break.

If someone had a screwball that would fit.

A little seam-shifted wake?

Perhaps it’s not a curve at all. It’s Andre Pallante’s fastball.