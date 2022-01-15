Power move with potential: Cardinals land standout teenage outfielder from South Korea as international signings begin

A year after the Cardinals described an internal goal to expand the map of their international amateur acquisitions, they reached across the Pacific to South Korea and signed one of the most intriguing and unexpectedly available talents.
In the opening hours of this year’s international signing period, the Cardinals finalized an agreement with center fielder Won-Bin Cho, a power-packed 18 year old who withdrew his name from the KBO draft to pursue an opportunity in Major League Baseball. He is the first amateur player from Asia signed by the Cardinals.
Cho, a lefthanded-hitting outfielder, grabbed attention from MLB scouts with his performance in a National Power Showcase at Globe Life Field in Texas back in November 2020.
During the home run derby, Cho showed his remarkably advanced swing and hit a pitch 468 feet with an exit velocity of 112 mph. He topped that with a 485-foot shot that left his aluminum bat at 115 mph.
Listed at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Cho will play the coming season at 18 and turn 19 in August. Like his size, he’s considered above average in all facets of the game. A video from the National Power Showcase showed him throwing a ball 89 mph from right field.
In addition to Cho, the Cardinals also finalized and announced deals with top-30 talents Jonathan Mejia, a 16-year-old and switch-hitting shortstop from the Dominican Republic, and Venezuelan catcher Luis Rodriguez. Both players are considered advanced offensively for their age, and Mejia profiles as an above-average hitter with power for the middle infield positions.
The Cardinals signed a total of 12 players on the first day of the window that lasts until Dec. 15. Their signings came from South Korea, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, and Mexico. A year ago, the Cardinals’ headline signing was from the Bahamas, and international scouting director Luis Morales explained how the team wanted to grow its presence around the globe.
A big international draft 👀 at @LakePointSports as OF Won-Bin Cho (Korea) is swinging a heavy barrel for @TEAMELITENATION— Shooter Hunt (@ShooterHunt) October 2, 2021
6’3 190 LHH clearly looks the part w/ present physicality +projection
Big power potential w/ fluid load/easy lag in the zone@PBRGeorgia || @NathanRode pic.twitter.com/ey3D3EqRmH
A senior at Seoul Convention High School in Seoul, South Korea, Cho removed his name from the KBO draft in August. His junior season, he hit .357/.458/.614 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 19 games, according to reports of his decision to entertain MLB offers.
The terms of his bonus were not immediately known.
In the past decade the Cardinals have expanded their scouting in South Korea and expanded their scouting staff for Asia. They signed Seung Hwan Oh as a free agent to eventually be their closer, and the righthander had 19 saves in 2016. Kwang Hyun Kim, a free agent signing like Oh, spent the past two seasons in the Cardinals' rotation. The Cardinals signed Miles Mikolas as a free agent after his successful turn in Japan's top league.
Matt Slater, a special assistant to the general manager, has helped grow the Cardinals' presence in Asia, their relationship with teams like Orix, and their connections to assists signing players like Cho.
Slater was present with Cho on Saturday as he signed the agreement.
The Cardinals’ front office has adopted a strict policy of not talking to the media during the lockout. The team first shared the 12 signings on Twitter before confirming.
The Cardinals have a purse of $6,262,200 to spend on international signings this season. That is tied with seven other teams for the largest amount.
Mejia, ranked in top 15 in this class by both Baseball America and MLB.com, was expected to command one of the higher bonuses awarded shortstops this year.
In addition to the top-rated prospects, the Cardinals finalized agreements with nine other amateurs on the opening day of the international signing period: Arfeni Batista, SS, Dominican Republic; Junior Chirinos, RHP, Venezuela; Diego Dominiguez, RHP, Mexico; Jovi Galvez, RHP, Dominican Republic; Yordy Herrera, LHP, Dominican Republic; Yordarlin Pena, CF, Dominican Republic; Leonel Sequera, RHP, Venezuela; Jose Surial, RHP, Dominican Republic; and Nelfy Ynfante, RHP, Dominican Republic.