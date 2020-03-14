Preparing for a 'condensed' spring training at some point, Cardinals plot informal workouts

JUPITER, Fla. — As camps closed and players scattered Friday afternoon, a Cardinals official cautioned that they had to see, come Saturday, "how the dust settles" before deciding on the teams next steps.

Players made a few Saturday -- back onto the facility for workouts.

A handful of players, including center fielder Harrison Bader, came to the team's Roger Dean Stadium, and at least one player was back in the batting cage going through activities. After Friday's announcement that Major League Baseball had shuttered spring training camps, the Cardinals expected between 10 and 15 players to remain, voluntarily, in the Jupiter area. The facility would be open to them for informal workouts.

That number jumped Saturday as manager Mike Shildt said he and the remaining staff were expecting between 15 and 25 player from major-league camp at the workouts at any one time.

"We were open for business today," Shildt said.

The Cardinals are planning weekday workouts at the facility to give some structure and not have "players go back to zero." The workouts will not be open to the public, per MLB mandate.

Some other tidbits from Saturday: