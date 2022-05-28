Prospect Liberatore makes Busch debut as Cardinals crave more consistent starts from rotation

There is a breakpoint for aspiring contenders when their rotation does not provide enough innings day after day, game after game that surviving one series could cost them the next and create a tumble in the standings.

And then there is what follows — a breaking point for any bullpen.

As the Cardinals pilot through the weekend without an announced starter for Monday's afternoon holiday game against San Diego, one of the reasons is the cascade of short starts that has tested the Cardinals' bullpen and put them close to repeating last year's June swoon. The Cardinals have Jake Woodford available for Monday's start ... until he isn't because they need to him to cover innings this weekend in replace of a starter.

In eight of the Cardinals' previous 10 games, the starter has thrown five or fewer innings.

In his office Saturday morning, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol agreed that five innings, five times over through a rotation puts too much strain on a bullpen to cover the rest.

"We need more innings from our starters," he said.

In the past week, the Cardinals' bullpen has thrown all nine innings of a starter Steven Matz had to leave with a sore shoulder. The bullpen coverage six innings in a start by Jordan Hicks, and on Friday night against the Brewers, the Cardinals turned to the bullpen to cover 4 1/3 innings, using a long reliever, Drew VerHagen, for one out along the way.

Only six times in their past 21 games have they had a quality start, and only twice in that span has the starter completed seven innings.

A team may be able to weather short starts for a series, but it has a spillover effect. What the Cardinals do to reach to cover innings against the Brewers will cost them against the Padres, and that could begin with who the have available to start Monday. A year ago, the Cardinals had a series of injuries and short starts in a series at Dodger Stadium that leaked into the next weekend and a series swept by Cincinnati. It wasn't until July that the Cardinals brought in veteran lefties to stabilize the rotation.

In unrelated news: The Chicago White Sox designated lefty Dallas Keuchel and his career-58% groundball rate for assignment.

Going into this weekend for the Cardinals, their preference appears to be going with Woodford, or they could call on Packy Naughton from Memphis with a roster move.

The Cardinals will not go off the 40-man roster for that move, Marmol said. That rules out lefty Zack Thompson as a candidate.

To get to Monday with a full menu of options for that starter they must get innings from lefty Matthew Liberatore in his Busch Stadium debut.

The lefty acquired from Tampa Bay in the Randy Arozarena trade makes his first appearance in St. Louis four days after his return to the active roster to replace Matz. In his major-league debut, Liberatore pitched 4 2/3 innings on 88 pitches and allowed four runs on seven hits while also walking two in a game the Cardinals won against Pittsburgh.

So, with that as the subplot, here are the lineups:

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, SS

2. Nolan Gorman, 2B

3. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Brendan Donovan, 1B

6. Lars Nootbaar, RF

7. Yadier Molina, C

8. Corey Dickerson, LF

9. Harrison Bader, CF

P: Matthew Liberatore, LHP

BREWERS

1. Andrew McCutchen, DH

2. Luis Urias, SS

3. Christian Yelich, LF

4. Tyrone Taylor, RF

5. Mike Brosseau, 3B

6. Keston Hiura, 1B

7. Lorenzo Cain, CF

8. Mark Mathias, 2B

9. Victor Caratini, C

P: Adrian Houser, RHP

