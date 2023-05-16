The opportunities to reward one of their top prospects and rest the members of their rotation will converge Wednesday night in the finale against division-leading Milwaukee.

The matchup edge is only an added perk.

Matthew Liberatore, the Cardinals’ top pitching prospect, will start the series finale against the Brewers at Busch Stadium, sliding into the rotation and scooting every other starter back a day. Liberatore has impressed since spring training with an uptick in his velocity and sustained sharpness with his curveball on his way to a 3.13 ERA in 46 innings and eight starts for Class AAA Memphis.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol revealed the decision late Tuesday night, explaining that a stretch of 18 games in 18 days invites the opportunity to use a six-man rotation.

“It was a matter of time before he came up,” Marmol said. “It’s always nice to do it for both reasons — one to give our guys a break. Two, he’s pitching really well down there.”

Three, the Brewers’ stats sag against lefties.

Before lefty Jordan Montgomery came two outs shy of a quality start against Milwaukee in Tuesday’s 3-2 loss, the Brewers were among the worst in the league as a team against left-handed pitching. The Brewers have the lowest slugging percentage against lefties this season in the National League (.354), and their .298 on-base percentage against lefties is the seventh-lowest in the majors. Those did not budge much even with two solo homers and a pair of doubles off Montgomery in his 5 1/3 innings Tuesday.

Milwaukee ranks fifth in the majors with a .446 slugging percentage against right-handed starters, immediately behind the Cardinals’ fourth-best .449 slugging percentage.

Adam Wainwright was the announced starter for Wednesday’s game, and the veteran right-hander will slide back a day to start the first game of a four-day visit from the Los Angeles Dodgers. The rotation will follow from there with the next decision coming Monday as the team begins a Ohio road trip in Cincinnati.

The matchup with Milwaukee was a guiding part of the decision for the Cardinals, but so too was getting Wainwright and the other four starters five days between starts. Wainwright would have been the first starter in the rotation to appear after only four days between appearances.

The Cardinals are not advertising how long Liberatore will remain in the rotation, though they do not have an off day for another two weeks. And those off days, fused together in a curious two-day break, are with an island of two home games surrounded by 13 road games.

Liberatore, 23, reasserted his prominence as a prospect this spring with what Marmol called the best outings he’s seen from the lefty. Liberatore struck out six of the 17 batters he faced in an exhibition game against Detroit that prompted Marmol to make the declaration that game was by far his best, and it’s “not even close.” In starts for Memphis this season, Liberatore has touched 98 mph with his sinker and sustained 95 mph late into games.

In his most recent start for the Triple-A Redbirds, Liberatore pitched seven innings and allowed four runs on five hits and two homers. He struck out five.

Liberatore appeared nine times in the majors last season and made seven starts, finishing the year with a 5.97 ERA in 34 2/3 innings. He made his debut almost exactly a year ago — May 21, 2022, at Pittsburgh in a game the Cardinals won 5-4.

A move to open a roster spot for Liberatore will be made Wednesday. The Cardinals are at their limit with 13 pitchers, and they are carrying a long reliever in James Naile, who pitched two innings Monday.