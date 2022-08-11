Quick hits: Rockies walk to win as late threat cannot eclipse Cardinals' ruinous relief

DENVER — A three-hit day from Paul Goldschmidt, back-to-back homers by two NL MVP candidates, and another three hits from Corey Dickerson could not keep up with all that the Cardinals gave away.

Before turning a four-pitch span into a runaway seventh inning, the Colorado Rockies walked their way to their first four runs in a 8-6 victory Thursday afternoon at Coors Field. The Rockies cracked open a tie game in the seventh when Jordan Hicks walked the bottom two hitters in Colorado’s lineup and handed the inning to lefty Genesis Cabrera. By the time Cabrera threw his 13th pitch, Colorado had taken a six-run lead and hit back-to-back homers of their own.

The dramatic shift to a tie game gave the Rockies a series victory against the Cardinals at Coors Field. It also slowed the Cardinals’ momentum from a seven-game winning streak and going into a weekend series against Milwaukee, the only other NL Central challenging for the division title.

The defining rallies of Thursday’s game both featured free passes.

Starter Dakota Hudson, who threw an otherwise sturdy five innings, walked two baters in the second inning and both scored. Hicks walked only two batters in relief, but both of them scored. Cabrera did not walk any batters, chiefly because so many of the pitches he threw were lined into play or over the wall.

A day after the Cardinals designated veteran lefty T. J. McFarland for assignment, Cabrera came in to handle the high-leverage run of left-handers in the Rockies’ order. He allowed a groundball single to Charlie Blackmon that scored a run and broke the tie. Three pitches later, he had allowed another RBI single and a three-run homer to vault the Rockies toward a six-run inning. Brendan Rodgers launched the first pitch he saw from Cabrera for a three-run homer, and Ryan McMahon followed by a drilling a full-count pitch over the wall in center to widen Colorado’s lead.

A lot happened in the four batters Cabrera faced and 13 pitches he threw except for the most important thing the Cardinals needed to happen.

An out.

The Cardinals answered with three runs in the top of the eight inning. A walk, of course, greased the rally. After a leadoff walk, Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado hit back-to-back home runs to pull the Cardinals within three going into the ninth inning.

Colorado closer Daniel Bard, a good friend of former manager Mike Shildt’s and briefly a Cardinal before his comeback years, allowed two singles and a walk, bringing the tying run to the plate in Goldschmidt. The Cardinals would have two cracks at tying or flipping the game, an they both went to two of the National League’s top hitters.

Goldschmidt got an RBI groundout to narrow the score.

Arenado took Bard’s full-count, 90-mph slider for a called strike 3 to end the game with the tying run at first.

Gorman blasts Cardinals toward tie

The idea behind moving rookie Nolan Gorman closer to the top of the order was the swings he taken earlier in this series and what happens at Coors Field when a ball gets put in the air.

Manager Oliver Marmol said he wanted to get Gorman more swings in the game, so he batted the left-handed hitter second.

In his second at-bat, Gorman swung as advertised.

The rookie connected on an 88-mph slider from Colorado right-hander German Marquez and drilled it deep toward right-center field. Gorman’s 13th homer of the season broke through the zeroes on the scoreboard, sparked the Cardinals’ game-tying inning, and didn’t stop there. The homer traveled an estimated 430 feet. Gorman leads all Cardinals with an average of 411 per home run, and nine of his 13 homers have traveled at least 400 feet.

Goldschmidt followed Gorman’s homer with a double that put the Cardinals’ second run in motion. Dickerson broke his bat flipping a single to right field and driving Goldschmidt home to knot the game, 2-2. The rally stalled there, but it was enough to level the game while both starters were involved.

Hudson sets snappier pace, mixed results

The speed on his sinker and slider dipped throughout his start, but Hudson maintained a swifter pace when delivering pitches. That seemed to help him find a groove quickly and miss bats enough to sidestep some of the walks he issued.

Some.

In the second inning, Hudson walked two Rockies in the lower third of Colorado’s order, and the results were two runs scored. The bottom three hitters in Colorado’s lineup generated a 2-0 lead for the hosts. Both runs scored on No. 9 hitter Brian Servern’s double against Hudson. The right-hander ended the inning with a strikeout – one of six he got. One of six he needed to offset the four walks he issued. Throughout the season the Cardinals have tried to get Hudson to keep a peppier pace on the mound and avoid letting innings drag, infielders fidget, and batters get comfortable.

He didn’t let the Rockies’ two-run inning slow him, and got better as he got into the game. At one point he seven outs from seven batters, erasing a single with a double play. Hudson finished in outing by striking out No. 3 hitter Rodgers on three pitchers. Hudson landed a curveball under the zone to get Rodgers swinging for an out on Hudson’s 75th pitch. That was also his last pitch as the Cardinals turned to the bullpen for the final four innings.

Hudson allowed two runs on eight baserunners in five innings.

A costly catch in the first for Colorado

The new look at the top of the Cardinals’ lineup offered the opportunity for a similar start to the first inning. A day after scoring five runs in the first to setup a win, the Cardinals got a leadoff double from Lars Nootbaar, hitting first for the first time this season.

The potential rally faltered with consecutive strikeouts before Arenado laced a line drive to deep right-center field. The ball carried into that canyon and appeared to be far enough to fall for a 1-0 lead. Colorado center fielder Yonathan Daza gave chase and reached with his left arm to make a shoestring catch. He tumbled to the ground, his shoulder and arm exposed to a crash landing.

Daza made the catch to end the inning.

Because he made the catch it ended his game.

Daza remained on the warning track for more than an a minute as teammates waved for the trainer to meet him. Cradling his shoulder, Daza left the field through a door near the outfield and did not return. He was replaced in center by Garrett Hampson and diagnosed with a shoulder injury, the severity of which was not immediately revealed by the Rockies.