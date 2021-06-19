Rainy reprieve: Cardinals, Braves postponed Saturday, seven-inning doubleheader set for Sunday

ATLANTA — A persisting rain in the Atlanta area and forecast for more inclement weather through the evening has given the Cardinals and Braves a chance to reset their pitching, complete with a possible four inning rebate.
The Atlanta Braves announced Saturday afternoon the national televised game that night against the Cardinals had been postponed.
The game will be played at 1:10 p.m. St. Louis time Sunday as the first half of a doubleheader. The second game will be Sunday night on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, and it will have a start time of 6:08 p.m. St Louis time.
Per rules adopted for 2020 and carried into 2021, both halves of the doubleheader will be seven innings long.
A steady drizzle was coming down near Truist Park in suburban Atlanta when the announcement was made.
The weather forecast calls for a rainstorm to cover from two hours before the scheduled first pitch to several hours after.
The Cardinals have Adam Wainwright and Kwang Hyun Kim set to start the games Sunday, and they will keep them in that order for Game 1 and 2, respectively. Wainwright was scheduled to start Saturday night's game against the team that drafted him and traded him almost 18 years ago. He draws a crowd of friends and family every visit to Atlanta since.
The doubleheader won't disrupt the Cardinals' pitching rotation much with an off day Monday before an interleague series in Detroit.
That buffer allows the Cardinals to keep starters on turn, if they wish, likely reducing the planned rest for Wainwright down to the standard four days instead of the bonus fifth day afforded by an off day.
The Braves had Drew Smyly set to start Saturday's game.
They had not yet announced a starter for Sunday.