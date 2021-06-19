Rainy reprieve: Cardinals, Braves postponed Saturday, seven-inning doubleheader set for Sunday

ATLANTA — A persisting rain in the Atlanta area and forecast for more inclement weather through the evening has given the Cardinals and Braves a chance to reset their pitching, complete with a possible four inning rebate.

The Atlanta Braves announced Saturday afternoon the national televised game that night against the Cardinals had been postponed.

The game will be played at 1:10 p.m. St. Louis time Sunday as the first half of a doubleheader. The second game will be Sunday night on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, and it will have a start time of 6:08 p.m. St Louis time.

Per rules adopted for 2020 and carried into 2021, both halves of the doubleheader will be seven innings long.

A steady drizzle was coming down near Truist Park in suburban Atlanta when the announcement was made.

The weather forecast calls for a rainstorm to cover from two hours before the scheduled first pitch to several hours after.