Rays Phillips' memorable night: wins game, loses breath, gets first IV, pulls all-nighter answering texts

Tampa Bay added him to the World Series roster as a late-game defensive replacement and pinch-runner, and there he found himself in the biggest at-bat yet of the Rays’ season and delivering one of the biggest hits club history.

It took the breath away from more than him.

“It meant a lot for anyone to get a big hit — it’s icing on the cake that it was Brett Phillips,” Cash said. “He hasn’t had the best opportunity since we acquired him, but he’s been the best teammate.”

When his teammates went to celebrate him, Phillips wasn’t even able to watch highlights of the winning play. He averted his eyes from lights because he had a migraine, he said. Once he was better, he checked his phone to find more than 500 unread text messages.

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright sent one. A best friend from childhood sent him a note about remembering when they were Florida kids in the backyard recreating that exact moment for the Rays. Phillips said he was up till 4 a.m. replying to every single text.

“I take a lot of passion into … a lot of thanking everyone who supported me,” he said.

First error a doozy