Red Hot: Castellanos' flex at the plate leads to dugout-clearing fracas with Molina & Cardinals, ejection

Nolan Arenado was one of the first teammates to join Molina.

Dugouts cleared. Bullpens joined.

Austin Dean was among the players who tried to remove Woodford from any potential melee. Pitching coach Mike Maddux was one of the first out of the dugout and on the scene trying to separate players.

A donnybrook broke out, with more shoving and jawing than anything. Once tempers cooled, the relievers started back toward the bullpens, and the shouting at each other continued. At one point Cardinals righthander Jordan Hicks had to be held back after shoving a Reds player. He tried to shake loose of teammates and his jacket in order to get back a group of Reds. John Nogowski, who had probably started the inning in the batting cage beside the clubhouse, was among the group that tried to hold Hicks back in the outfield.

Castellanos was the only player ejected.

The COVID-19 protocols forbid such events on the field, and suspensions could follow for members of both teams as a result.

The Reds lead, 8-2, after five innings.