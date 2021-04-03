Reds rotation gives rookie Williams a chance to jumpstart his claim to right field

With Tyler Mahle starting Saturday at Great American Ball Park and former Colorado Rockies pitcher Jeff Hoffman set to go Sunday, the matchups are there for Williams to stake his claim to right field.

In the small sample size of spring, Williams went six-for-24 (.250) with two extra-base hits off righthanded pitchers. He walked twice and struck out only four times in those views of righthanded pitching, and he finished the spring with a .724 OPS and .417 slugging percentage in the splits.

"At the moment we feel Willy being in there against righties," manager Mike Shildt said before Saturday's game.

When the Cardinals headed north without center field Harrison Bader, they brought outfielders Williams and Austin Dean with them. As Dylan Carlson roams center, the next month or so will allow Dean and Williams to make their case for more playing time — even featured playing time — in right field. The best way to get a job in the lineup is to keep it by making the most of having it.

Dean, a righthanded hitter, would be used against lefthanded starters.

On Monday, in Miami, the Cardinals are set to face lefty Trevor Rogers. That would also be Dean's return to Miami after the Cardinals snagged him from the Marlins before the start of the 2020 season.