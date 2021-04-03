Reds rotation gives rookie Williams a chance to jumpstart his claim to right field

CINCINNATI — The opening series of any season for the Cardinals at a location that doesn't house its club under a roof is usually going to contain as many off days as on days.
There's the mandatory off day, negotiated by the union a few years ago. There's the workout day. And there's the mid-series insurance day — that day set aside in case the opener is rained out, snowed out, or otherwise postponed. That island off day readily available to catch the ceremony.
Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, during a Zoom call with reporters on Saturday afternoon, mentioned how there "are a lot of off days."
He wasn't a fan.
What the Cardinals could count on in this season-starting visit to Cincinnati is the consistency of the opposing pitching, and perhaps the lineup that the Cardinals will run out there each day as a counter. They're going to see a righthanded starter in every game of the three-game series, according to the Reds' pitching plans, and based on the Cardinals' preferences that sets up the weekend for rookie Justin Williams to make a first impression.
The lefthanded-hitting outfielder made his first opening day start Thursday and had a key leaping catch near the right-field wall. While the other two outfielders each hit a home run, Williams went hitless at the plate, though he did sting a pitch — as he did throughout spring training.
With Tyler Mahle starting Saturday at Great American Ball Park and former Colorado Rockies pitcher Jeff Hoffman set to go Sunday, the matchups are there for Williams to stake his claim to right field.
In the small sample size of spring, Williams went six-for-24 (.250) with two extra-base hits off righthanded pitchers. He walked twice and struck out only four times in those views of righthanded pitching, and he finished the spring with a .724 OPS and .417 slugging percentage in the splits.
"At the moment we feel Willy being in there against righties," manager Mike Shildt said before Saturday's game.
When the Cardinals headed north without center field Harrison Bader, they brought outfielders Williams and Austin Dean with them. As Dylan Carlson roams center, the next month or so will allow Dean and Williams to make their case for more playing time — even featured playing time — in right field. The best way to get a job in the lineup is to keep it by making the most of having it.
Dean, a righthanded hitter, would be used against lefthanded starters.
On Monday, in Miami, the Cardinals are set to face lefty Trevor Rogers. That would also be Dean's return to Miami after the Cardinals snagged him from the Marlins before the start of the 2020 season.
Here are the lineups for Saturday, the second game of the season.
CARDINALS
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Nolan Arenado, 3B
4. Paul DeJong, SS
5. Tyler O'Neill, LF
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Dylan Carlson, CF
8. Justin Williams, RF
9. Adam Wainwright P
REDS
1. Jesse Winker, LF
2. Nicholas Castellanos, RF
3. Joey Votto, 1B
4. Eduardo Suarez, SS
5. Mike Moustakas, 3B
6. Jonathan India, 2B
7. Tyler Naquin, CF
8. Tucker Barnhart, C
9. Tyler Mahle, P
Some notes: Miles Mikolas threw a bullpen session Friday in Jupiter, Fla. He'll move to the team's alternate-site camp in the near future so that he can with the Cardinals' trainers and do most of his rehab and recovery at Busch Stadium. ... Nick Senzel (shoulder) was not placed on the injured list, and he has been participating in the Reds' batting practice. ... The Cardinals are wearing their victory blue jerseys for the first time in 2021.