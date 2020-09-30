Relief galore: Cardinals downsize pitching staff, but beef-up bullpen with starters Gomber, Oviedo, and Ponce de Leon

SAN DIEGO — After spending the last month of the regular season making constant transactions to stay ahead of their pitching needs and injuries, the Cardinals had to find ways to exhaust their roster.

For the first round of the playoffs, they sought ways to exploit it.

The Cardinals submitted Wednesday morning their 28-man roster for the wild-card series against the San Diego at Petco Park, and they downsized their pitching staff while upsizing the number of innings they could ask the bullpen to handle because of the starters put into it. Johan Oviedo, Daniel Ponce de Leon, and Austin Gomber will all start the playoffs in the bullpen, and Kodi Whitley, freshly back from the injury list, will be in bullpen.

The Cardinals will identify one of the pitchers, likely Gomber, to be ready to start if the team advances to the next round and the hub bubble — the hubble? — in Arlington, Texas. John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, said that decision will hinge on need during the three-game series in San Diego.

Mozeliak laughed as he called the series "normal."

That it is.

(Except losing it means the season's over.)