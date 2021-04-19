Rematch with Ross offers Cardinals, coaches chance to reveal how offense adjusts

With a second look in such a short window against Ross, the Cardinals and their coaches will have a chance to reveal how quickly and successful they adjust to the approach Ross used against them last time. It's a litmus test of sorts on the scouting report and how the Cardinals adapt.

Rookie Dylan Carlson and infielder Matt Carpenter are swapping spots, moving Carlson up to fifth in the lineup and nudging Carpenter, who struck out three times against Nola on Sunday, down. Manager Mike Shildt has said that having Carlson bat in the lower third of the lineup was a sign of the Cardinals' depth. That is their planned depth. It has not been manifested depth. He also wanted to have balance in the lineup after three consecutive righthanded hitters from Nos. 2-4, so a lefty broke up the group, especially against a righthanded starter.