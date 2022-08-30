Resurgent slugger Tyler O’Neill joins Cardinals’ August bash, aims to be ‘middle threat’

CINCINNATI — One of the steps Tyler O’Neill had to take in the weeks leading up to his powerful resurgence was away from the statistics that greeted him on the scoreboard and toward the ones he still had ample time to put there.

Past was past.

Present was opportunity to produce.

In the span of three days, O’Neill has shaped the outcome of games as often as rain has delayed them. O’Neill hit two home runs Monday night and contributed to two lengthy rallies (around two lengthy rain delays) as the Cardinals swamped Cincinnati, 13-4, at Great American Ball Park. O’Neill had a three-run homer that capsized Atlanta in Sunday’s game, which was delayed by rain for an hour. And that game-flipping homer came a day after his walk-off walk to defeat the Braves.

He has four home runs in his past eight at-bats. He has five walks in the past four, one of which pushed home the game-winning run.

“I want to be a part of that middle threat,” O’Neill said. “Trust myself. Trusting my game plan. Things will happen the right way. That’s the way I’m looking at it.”

O’Neill’s first homer Monday started a six-run second inning, and his second homer was part of the Cardinals’ four-run sixth inning. Joining in the jamboree was a two-run homer from Albert Pujols that gave him 694 in his career and at least one homer against a major-league record 450 different pitchers. Corey Dickerson added a solo homer in the ninth to set the final score.

Both Pujols and Dickerson have been active, driving participants the in the Cardinals’ offensive August, right down to their batting average of .400 or better. O’Neill is only recently in the same swing. At various times Monday – before he had two homers, after he had two homers – teammates described how O’Neill has been able to ignore his first-half frustrations and become motivated by a strong finish. They described how he’s found confidence through process.

And one said he’s just shed the stress of a season defined by injury and slumps.

“Tyler is just loosening up a little bit, having a bit more fun,” Dickerson said. “That’s what the biggest difference is for him. You’ve finally got to let go. It’s not like you can get much worse at a certain point. Just relax. And all of sudden things like today can happen.”

Dickerson, who had three hits Monday, has talked often in the past week about how he rebooted his season, and almost every time he’s mentioned the benefit of hitting in a group with Pujols. The three-time MVP is routinely mentioned as part of the group of veterans who help set a tone and regimen to the behind-the-scenes batting practice. Paul Goldschmidt brings a methodical, steady approach to the work. Nolan Arenado brings a seething intensity. More and more the young hitters, from rookies to O’Neill, find themselves sharing the batting cage with the veterans and watch while working.

Manager Oliver Marmol mentioned that Goldschmidt, who struck out three times Monday, gave no indication in the dugout on whether he was zero-for-four or four-or-four, and he remarked how that unflappable body language shows what it’s impossible to tell young hitters.

The lack of results did not lead to a lack of confidence, because Goldschmidt, like Pujols, draws that confidence from work beyond the batter’s box, not just success in it.

“The consistency of work comes to mind, just want they do prior to a game,” Marmol said. “And T. O. has done a really job of adding this to his game as far as just preparation. And I think it’s going to serve him well. How they go about their work. Very consistent routine. And then, at-bats – you don’t see those guys try to do too much.”

After his season was twice interrupted by injury and once delayed by an injury that happened on a rehab assignment, O’Neill has found his rhythm.

It does start there in the cage, where he sees Pujols go through his strict, detailed routine of tee work and then the diet of pitches from the batting machine. With his light-tower power, O’Neill is a different right-handed hitter than Pujols and his line-drive, back-spin swing. But while the drills may differ, the commitment to those individualized drills can be the same, and from that can come confidence.

A constant a hitter can count on is that preparation.

“I feel like I’ve found a good routine for myself and having that confidence factor back is going to be key for me,” O’Neill said. “Obviously, those guys have been around a long time, have had a lot of success as stout right-handed hitters for the last decade. Albert has two decades. It’s great to learn from them every day. I understand better the player that I am and the capabilities I have.

“What I’m posting on the board isn’t the hitter I am today.”

Against Cincinnati starter Chase Anderson, O’Neill sparked the Cardinals for a six-run outburst in the second inning. Pujols followed O’Neill’s 423-foot solo homer with a single that was a part of seven consecutive Cardinals’ reaching. Pujols’ two-run homer in the third inning widened the Cardinals lead to 8-0 and gave starter Miles Mikolas a wide-open boulevard toward his 11th win.

Mikolas got 11 outs from the first 11 Reds he faced, but with an 8-0 lead he tumbled into trouble. An 11-pitch at-bat started the fifth inning and ended with a solo homer. The Reds hit three homers against Mikolas in the fifth, all of them coming from the back half of Cincinnati’s lineup. His curveball failed him. His fastball fed them. The right-hander did not finish the fifth inning and did not qualify for the win after allowing four runs. His pitch bloated to such a point that Marmol lifted Mikolas to avoid additional stress.

“I was just trying to throw a lot of fastballs, against just not trying to walk guys,” Mikolas said. “Those are major-league hitters, and sometimes if you don’t treat like major-league hitters accordingly they’ll remind you. I threw some pitches that caught a lot of the plate in counts that I shouldn’t and early pitches that weren’t as sharp as they should be, and they make you pay for it.”

Cincinnati halved the Cardinals’ lead and got a potential sixth on base. The Cardinals had romped through a six-running, got a two-run homer from Pujols, and in the fifth inning the tying run stand in the on-deck circle. The Cardinals bullpen pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings, led by rookie Zack Thompson’s two innings, but they had plenty of cushion.

O’Neill provided it.

The right-handed hitting slugger has drastically cut his strikeout rate this month, and that begins by ignoring elevated pitches out of the zone and drawing those pitches back into them. O’Neill took a pitch he might have swung at a month or so ago, and that put him on base for Pujols’ record-setting homer. In the sixth, Hunter Strickland sent O’Neill a first pitch slider, and O’Neill pounced for a two-run homer. That launch reestablished the Cardinals’ eight-run lead and gave O’Neill nine RBIs and three homers in the Cardinals’ past three wins.

“When he’s going good, he spreads the ball all over the plate,” Pujols said. “He’s not a pull hitter. That’s what he does. He stayed really good, inside the ball, and he drives the ball, corner to corner. That’s when he’s good.”

Three Cardinals, including Pujols, have been jockeying the past few weeks for the National League’s player of the month award. Pujols hit his eighth home run of the month Monday night. That tied him Arenado for the second-most homers in the majors in August. The only player with more is their teammate Goldschmidt. He has nine this month.

O’Neill has five in the past seven days.

“He gets hot, it can get fun,” Marmol said. “It’s the right time to do it, too.”