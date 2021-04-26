Revisiting Grudzielanek's cycle, 16 years later, and still unmatched by a Cardinals player since

On April 27, 2005, on Chris Carpenter's 30th birthday and as he claimed his fourth win on the way to a Cy Young Award, a smooth-handed infielder on a one-year residency with the Cardinals pulled off a feat that hasn't been done since.

No it doesn't have anything to do with the length of his last name.

Mark Grudzielanek, who played so well defensively at second base for the Cardinals in 2005 that he won a Gold Glove Award in the American League a year later, hit for the cycle against Milwaukee. On the third pitch of the bottom of the first inning, Grudzielanek homered. He singled in the second, doubled in the fourth, and had the rarest hit of the cycle to complete when he came up with the bases empty in the sixth. He poked an 0-2 pitch into the ol' multipurpose Busch Stadium's right-field corner for a triple.

He joined Lou Brock and Ray Lankford as the only Cardinals to hit for cycles at Busch II. No Cardinal has yet to do it at the current ballpark, Busch III.