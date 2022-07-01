Revisiting Mark Grudzielanek's cycle in 2005

On April 27, 2005, on Chris Carpenter's 30th birthday and as he claimed his fourth win on the way to a Cy Young Award, a smooth-handed infielder on a one-year residency with the Cardinals pulled off a feat that hadn't been matched until Friday night.

No it doesn't have anything to do with the length of his last name.

Mark Grudzielanek, who played so well defensively at second base for the Cardinals in 2005 that he won a Gold Glove Award in the American League a year later, hit for the cycle against Milwaukee. On the third pitch of the bottom of the first inning, Grudzielanek homered. He singled in the second, doubled in the fourth, and had the rarest hit of the cycle to complete when he came up with the bases empty in the sixth. He poked an 0-2 pitch into the ol' multipurpose Busch Stadium's right-field corner for a triple.

He joined Lou Brock and Ray Lankford as the only Cardinals to hit for cycles at Busch II. No Cardinal has yet to do it at the current ballpark, Busch III. Arenado achieved the feat at Philadelphia on Friday.

Grudzielanek made a cameo at the 2019 General Managers Meetings as he was making his way back up professional baseball's ladder, then as a coach. Grudzielanek had spent the previous three seasons as the manager for the White Sox's Class AAA affiliate, the Charlotte Knights. He has also been a minor-league manager and member of the player development staff for Arizona since retiring after the 2010 season. That one year with the Cardinals helped him regain his footing for what came next.

The righthanded-hitting infielder batted .294/.334/.407 for a 100-win Cardinals team that fell shy of a second consecutive NL pennant. He and shortstop David Eckstein combined to be one of the most effective keystone combinations in Cardinals history, and Grudzielanek's arm strength was the pivot for the league's most dashing and expedient double-play combo. Grudzielanek was a part of 108 double plays that season, and his 442 assists at second base were a career high, bested only by two of the seasons he spent at shortstop.

On that game in 2005, he got a rare start at leadoff when Eckstein got a break and Abe Nunez started at shortstop. He hit there only five times all season. Grudzielanek topped a lineup that then tested the Brewers with a run of Hall of Famers:

Batting second, Hall of Famer Larry Walker

Batting third, future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols

Batting fourth, Cardinals Hall of Famer Jim Edmonds

Batting fifth, Cardinals Hall of Famer Scott Rolen

Consider that day's battery was Yadier Molina at catcher and Carpenter on the mound, and the starting lineup on April 27, 2005, featured three players already elected to the Cardinals' Hall of Fame and six players who will be elected to the team Hall of Fame or National Baseball Hall of Fame. It's possible a third of that lineup will have had their jersey number retired by some team in the majors.

With that as Grudzielanek's tailwind, he scored half of the team's runs in a 6-3 victory and made some history along the way. This is the game story that I wrote for the next day's Post-Dispatch ...

***

Cards ride Grudzielanek cycle to win

Reprinted from Thursday, April 28, 2005, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

A combination of career feats kept the Cardinals cruising Wednesday as Chris Carpenter coupled a dozen strikeouts on his 30th birthday with Mark Grudzielanek's cycle sendoff for his visiting son.

Grudzielanek led off the Cardinals' first inning with his first home run of the season and -- egged on by Albert Pujols and other teammates -- completed his first career cycle the tricky way, with a triple in the sixth inning. The second baseman's four-for-five day helped produce four runs as the Cardinals defeated Milwaukee 6-3 for their sixth consecutive win and 11th in 12 games.

"I didn't think about (the cycle) really until Pujols was yelling at me a little bit after I hit the double, 'You've got to do it. You've got to do it. You've got to go for the cycle,'" Grudzielanek said. "I didn't think the opportunity would come, but it sure did. . . .

"It doesn't happen often, just one of those days."

Grudzielanek's cycle -- just the third at Busch Stadium and the first by a Cardinal since 1996 -- contributed to the continued revival of the Cardinals' offense. At 14-5 and off to their best start in 37 years, the Cardinals have been getting by on starting pitching and sporadic bursts of offense. But the slumbering lumber has been rousted. The top four hitters in the Cardinals order had nine hits in 17 at-bats, scored five runs and drove in five of the six runs Wednesday.

It was an ideal birthday gift for righthanded starter Carpenter.

Carpenter (4-1) tied a career high with 12 strikeouts, working 7 2/3 innings and allowing three runs on eight hits. Julian Tavarez, the stand-in closer on the first day without injured Jason Isringhausen, struck out three in the ninth for the save. Cardinals pitchers struck out 16 of the 36 Brewers they faced Wednesday.

Win in hand, Carpenter planned a quiet 30th -- hopefully, he said -- playing with his toddler son.

Not too different from the salve Grudzielanek used for a recent slump. Grudzielanek's fiancee, Danielle, and 23-month-old son, Bryce, have been visiting from San Diego while his batting average climbed to .313 from .224 over the past five games. He called their visit "a big part" of his resurgence. "I see my little guy and everything just falls off -- the pressure, the tons of bricks on your shoulders just fall off," Grudzielanek said. "I walk out the clubhouse door and just get to be his hero.

"Everything was building up and building up and I was pressing. And they got here, and it's like, 'Hey, relax. Relax. Things will come around.'"

Things have.

With Wednesday's cycle, Grudzielanek has 10 hits in 20 at-bats over the past five games. In that stretch, he has scored five runs and driven in five of his seven RBIs this season.

Shortstop David Eckstein got a breather Wednesday, with Grudzielanek moving into the leadoff spot. Grudzielanek has scored six runs in two games in that role.

Wednesday came with an added boost.

In 16 at-bats against Milwaukee starter Victor Santos before Wednesday, Grudzielanek had seven hits, all singles. He said he sees the ball well out of Santos' release -- something he hadn't been picking up well on any pitcher this season until recently. In his first at-bat against Santos, Grudzielanek launched the second leadoff homer of his career. In his second, he singled, later scoring on Pujols' RBI single, part of the first baseman's two-for-three, two-intentional-walk day.

In his third at-bat, Grudzielanek hit an RBI ground-rule double, taking Santos' offering the other way, deep to right-center field. It put the Cardinals up 5-0 and left Grudzielanek a triple shy of what Tony La Russa called "history."

"It's like everything I threw him, he was right on it," Santos said. "I would make a mistake and then -- boom!"

Santos (1-1) had been removed by the time Grudzielanek came up for his fourth at-bat, in the sixth. Lefty Jorge De La Rosa got two strikes on him and the hardest leg of the cycle seemed unlikely -- until Grudzielanek poked a shot down the right foul line. Right fielder Geoff Jenkins went to cut it off, but the ball skittered past his bare hand -- the "scoot by," as longtime Cardinal instructor George Kissell calls it, La Russa said.

Grudzielanek scored on a two-out single to set the final score.

"I saw (Jenkins) try and cut it off and saw it squeeze by and I thought, 'Gotta go, gotta go,'" Grudzielanek said. "It's just weird how it worked out. Pujols yelling at me that you've got to go for it. And sure enough it happened where I had a chance to go for it."

But "weird"? Weird is that all three of the Cardinals' cycles at Busch Stadium -- Lou Brock's in 1975, Ray Lankford's in 1991 and Grudzielanek's in 2005 -- came from the leadoff hitter.

(End game story.)

***

Cyclists

Cardinals cycles in reverse chronological order, Grudzielanek back to 1918.

Nolan Arenado (7-1-2021) at Philadelphia.

Mark Grudzielanek (4-27-05) vs Mil.

John Mabry (5-18-96) at Colorado

Ray Lankford (9-15-91) vs New York

Willie McGee (6-23-84) at Chicago

Lou Brock (5-27-75) vs San Diego

Joe Torre (6-27-73) at Pittsburgh

Ken Boyer (6-16-64) at Houston

Ken Boyer (9-14-61) vs Chicago

Bill White (8-14-60) at Pittsburgh

Stan Musial (7-24-49) at Brooklyn

Johnny Mize (7-13-40) vs New York

Joe Medwick (6-29-35) at Cincinnati

Pepper Martin (5-5-33) at Philadelphia

Chick Hafey (8-21-30) vs Philadelphia

Jim Bottomley (7-15-27) at Philadelphia

Cliff Heathcote (7-13-18) at Philadelphia

