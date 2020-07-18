Reyes makes 'Summer Camp' debut while Cardinals place Gallegos, Sanchez on injured list

With a week remaining before opening day, a Cardinals bullpen that has already seen more absences that additions got at least one reinforcement Saturday and some clarity on two other possibilities.

Alex Reyes participated in workouts for the first time Saturday.

The righthander had been in St. Louis since the start of intake testing, but he had not been able to participate in any workouts for the first fortnight of "Summer Camp." The Cardinals offered no reason, and Reyes and his representative declined multiple times to elaborate.

Reyes, wearing his red No. 29 jersey, was in center field shagging fly balls during batting practice when the media arrived at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals also planned to have Giovanny Gallegos back with them as soon as Saturday as the righthander was cleared to travel from Mexico. He had been trying for the previous 14 to 16 days to make the trip to St. Louis for camp. Shortly before the workouts, the Cardinals announced that Gallegos and lefty Ricardo Sanchez went on the injured list.

The team tweeted the transactions and did not clarify why the players are being placed on the IL or that they were indeed being placed on the 10-day IL. An official said it will be clarified by manager Mike Shildt.