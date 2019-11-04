Bring your Cardinals questions and comments, and talk to Hall of Famer Rick Hummel in our weekly baseball chat.
Most Popular
-
MLB notebook: Dodgers let former Cardinal Gyorko go; Heyward, Darvish stay with Cubs
-
The great debate after Blues rally to win: Was it goalie interference or not?
-
Hochman: Prospect Dylan Carlson should boost offense, but Cardinals must find additional help
-
Booted from his position just 3 years ago, Wong turns out to be good as Gold at second base
-
World Series MVP Strasburg opts out of final four years with Nats, becomes a free agent