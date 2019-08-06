PASADENA, Calif. — In a move that is reminiscent of the bullpen reboot the Cardinals performed a year ago and is also a reminder of what they could not pull off at the trade deadline, the Cardinals placed a lefty on waivers and promoted a prospect in the same move Tuesday.
Junior Fernandez, one of the Cardinals' most impressive prospects this season, had his contract purchased and added to the 40-man roster Tuesday. He was also promoted to the majors and will join the team for its game in Los Angeles against the Dodgers on Tuesday night.
To make room for him, the Cardinals placed Aldaberto Mejia on waivers, designating him for assignment. That move was reported late Monday night by the Post-Dispatch.
Mejia was just claimed off waivers less than a week ago.
Cardinals reliever Mike Mayers cleared waivers Tuesday afternoon and was placed on the Class AAA Memphis roster. He will work his way back to the majors from off the roster and in a relief role in Triple-A. All 29 teams will have a chance at Mejia in the coming days, though it should be noted that he passed through the American League and most of the National League a week ago before being claimed by the Cardinals.
Fernandez, 22, will have pitched at four different levels this season when he makes his major-league debut.
The righthander, who has a power mix of pitches, has a 1.47 ERA and 11 saves in 12 opportunities this season in the minors. He's struck out 76 and walked 29 in 61 1/3 innings. He has allowed fewer baserunners (70) than he has strikeouts. In Memphis, he made 15 relief appearances, grabbed two saves, and struck out 23 in 20 2/3 innings.
