Rondon makes a U-turn on the way to Olympic trials and heads to big leagues, joining Cardinals

PHOENIX — In the span of 36 hours, infielder Jose Rondon roster-hopped from Class AAA to potential Olympian to, in a move made Saturday afternoon by the Cardinals, sudden promotion to the majors and a spot that night on the bench.
A day after placing Rondon on the temporary inactive roster so that he could report to Venezuela's training camp for next week's Olympic trials, the Cardinals had a need for one of spring training's final cuts of camp. Rondon, 27, will replace Max Moroff as the Cardinals' infielder off the bench after Moroff was diagnosed with a shoulder injury.
To make room on the 40-man roster for Rondon, the Cardinals placed pitcher Miles Mikolas on the 60-day injured list. Mikolas will receive treatment for tendinitis and tightness in his right forearm that will require at least four weeks of rest and possibly six weeks before he throws again. His return to the team is likely as much as two months away, so a mandatory 60-day stay on the injured list does not delay his timetable.
Rondon has been the starting shortstop in most of Class AAA Memphis' games, and though he's cooled in recent games he's built off the strong spring training he had.
In 21 games for the Redbirds, Rondon has hit .235 with a .482 slugging percentage and a .783 OPS. He has six home runs and 19 RBIs to go with 22 strikeouts in 85 at-bats.
He and Moroff were two of the final cuts of camp having challenged Edmundo Sosa for the final spot on the bench. Sosa, who is thriving as the Cardinals' starting shortstop with Paul DeJong (fractured rib) injured, had the edge because he was on the 40-man roster and out of minor-league options.
Rondon was a minor-league free agent signing this past winter, one season removed from hitting 18 home runs for the White Sox's Triple-A affiliate in Charlotte.
The Cardinals also swapped pitchers before Saturday's late-night game in desert, recalling Junior Fernandez just a day after sending him out and optioning Johan Oviedo to Class AAA Memphis' roster. Oviedo will remain with the team on the taxi squad.
Rondon was not with the team in Phoenix because of his chance to play for his country's Olympic team and the Cardinals' choice not to take a full taxi team with them on this road trip. They've only had the extra pitcher on the trip because they're playing out west with plenty of time to recall reinforcements if needed.
Adam Wainwright is scheduled to start for the Cardinals against the reeling Diamondbacks, who have lost 12 consecutive games.
