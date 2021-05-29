Rondon makes a U-turn on the way to Olympic trials and heads to big leagues, joining Cardinals

PHOENIX — In the span of 36 hours, infielder Jose Rondon roster-hopped from Class AAA to potential Olympian to, in a move made Saturday afternoon by the Cardinals, sudden promotion to the majors and a spot that night on the bench.

A day after placing Rondon on the temporary inactive roster so that he could report to Venezuela's training camp for next week's Olympic trials, the Cardinals had a need for one of spring training's final cuts of camp. Rondon, 27, will replace Max Moroff as the Cardinals' infielder off the bench after Moroff was diagnosed with a shoulder injury.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Rondon, the Cardinals placed pitcher Miles Mikolas on the 60-day injured list. Mikolas will receive treatment for tendinitis and tightness in his right forearm that will require at least four weeks of rest and possibly six weeks before he throws again. His return to the team is likely as much as two months away, so a mandatory 60-day stay on the injured list does not delay his timetable.

Rondon has been the starting shortstop in most of Class AAA Memphis' games, and though he's cooled in recent games he's built off the strong spring training he had.