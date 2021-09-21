Rookie Woodford aims to keep his role, Cardinals' roll revving in Milwaukee

What he earned by getting 16 outs from 16 batters in a relief appearance in Cincinnati, the rookie has continued to hold — a spot in the rotation. The Cardinals are adjusting the rotation around keeping veterans Adam Wainwright, Jon Lester, and possibly J. A. Happ on normal, five-day turns. That puts Woodford in the flex position, adjusting his schedule around the starts of others and off days. He has pitched well, if not deep, in his two most recent starts.

Woodford has allowed three earned runs in his eight innings over those two starts. He's struck out three, walked four, and a handful of the hits he allowed came in a curious inning that didn't feature a hard hit, just some well-placed, meek ones.

The Cardinals have won both of his starts.

With few arms available out of the bullpen Monday because of their use against San Diego over the weekend, the Cardinals got key innings from Luis Garcia (to close) and Kodi Whitley (to hold) so that they should have a full complement of relievers to cover after Woodford. The Cardinals have also added lefty Brandon Waddell to give them three lefties with Kwang Hyun Kim and Andrew Miller to also cover extended innings. Kim is the team's longer reliever having been replaced in the rotation by Woodford.