Rookie Woodford takes his turn before Cardinals rewrite rotation around lefty newcomers

A swingman sent back to Class AAA Memphis so he could become a starter in the Cardinals' time of need could soon find his way back to the bullpen or even back to Memphis, but first Jake Woodford has a chance to shape his next assignment.
On the eve of the Cardinals injecting new additions and veterans J. A. Happ and Jon Lester into the rotation, Woodford gets the start against Minnesota.
It will be the young righthander's third start since joining the rotation earlier this month, and in each outing he's pitched at least five innings and allowed no more than three earned runs. His starts have been exactly the kind of starts the Cardinals needed to bring some day-to-day stability to the rotation and reliable innings from it to avoid capsizing the bullpen.
It's the kind of starts they expect to get from Happ and Lester, who have averaged around the same amount of innings in their starts.
The Cardinals are 1-1 in Woodford's starts in some part because of the run support he's received. He allowed three runs in five innings at Cincinnati in his most recent start, and the Cardinals scored three runs. In his first start of the season, on July 19 against the Cubs, Woodford allowed one run on six hits and the Cardinals scored eight.
In that start he did not walk a batter, and in 10 2/3 innings as a starter so far this season he's walked two.
In addition to building arm strength to handle the innings of a starter, Woodford was tasked in his turn at Class AAA Memphis to throw more strikes, to find a way to get outs in the strike zone. That will be the same thing that rookie Johan Oviedo works on as he gets an extended stay now with the Triple-A affiliate. Oviedo started Saturday night for the Redbirds.
The Cardinals have removed Kwang Hyun Kim from his assignment Tuesday as Atlanta visits and called that game a TBA.
Both Happ and Lester will be available to start that day. Happ will be on normal rest after his most recent start for the Twins. Lester has not started a game since July 24. He will join the team Sunday morning at Busch Stadium, and the plan then, according to manager Mike Shildt, is to talk through the pitching schedule with the additions from the trade deadline.
The Cardinals could line up three lefthanders to face Atlanta in the Braves three-game visit to Busch Stadium.
Lester will wear No. 31 when he arrives. Pitching coach Mike Maddux will shift to No. 35. Happ had previously been assigned No. 34.
Here are the lineups for Saturday's interleague game at Busch Stadium.
CARDINALS
1. Dylan Carlson, CF
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Nolan Arenado, 3B
4. Tyler O'Neill, LF
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Harrison Bader, CF
7. Tommy Edman, 2B
8. Paul DeJong, SS
9. Jake Woodford, RHP
TWINS
1. Max Kepler, CF
2. Brent Rookier, LF
3. Jorge Polanco, 2B
4. Luis Arraez, 3B
5. Miguel Sano, 1B
6. Trevor Larnach, RF
7. Ryan Jeffers, C
8. Andrelton Simmons, SS
9. Bailey Ober, RHP
Check back later this evening for coverage from the ballpark and coverage of the unveiling of Ted Simmons' statue and retired number at Busch Stadium. Rick Hummel will be at the keyboard for all of the game coverage.