Rookie Woodford takes his turn before Cardinals rewrite rotation around lefty newcomers

A swingman sent back to Class AAA Memphis so he could become a starter in the Cardinals' time of need could soon find his way back to the bullpen or even back to Memphis, but first Jake Woodford has a chance to shape his next assignment.

On the eve of the Cardinals injecting new additions and veterans J. A. Happ and Jon Lester into the rotation, Woodford gets the start against Minnesota.

It will be the young righthander's third start since joining the rotation earlier this month, and in each outing he's pitched at least five innings and allowed no more than three earned runs. His starts have been exactly the kind of starts the Cardinals needed to bring some day-to-day stability to the rotation and reliable innings from it to avoid capsizing the bullpen.

It's the kind of starts they expect to get from Happ and Lester, who have averaged around the same amount of innings in their starts.

The Cardinals are 1-1 in Woodford's starts in some part because of the run support he's received. He allowed three runs in five innings at Cincinnati in his most recent start, and the Cardinals scored three runs. In his first start of the season, on July 19 against the Cubs, Woodford allowed one run on six hits and the Cardinals scored eight.