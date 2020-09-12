Rookies Crismatt, Elledge throw themselves into the mix of Cardinals' constantly revised bullpen

There wasn’t a hold to grab, a save to clinch, or any other statistical doodad that will appear in the box score for them to earn Friday night, and yet three Cardinals relievers made investments in the loss that will pay off later.
Their rewards will be in box scores to come, their assignments ahead.
On the same day the Cardinals’ bullpen began its readjustment without closer Giovanny Gallegos for the immediate future – and possibly the remainder of the season – the Cardinals did not use any of their candidates to replace their ninth-inning righthander. Trailing, 3-1, after Adam Wainwright’s six innings, the Cardinals turned to the backbenchers in the bullpen, and they froze the game they inherited. Seth Elledge, Tyler Webb, and newcomer Nabil Crismatt retired all nine Cincinnati Reds they faced to buy inning after inning for a comeback that didn’t happen the Cardinals’ loss at Busch Stadium.
They didn’t hold a lead. What they did was hold in a game in place, and that is, traditionally, the avenue young relievers take to late innings with a lead.
Not making a game worse is the first step to a better role.
“You’re not bringing the game home, it’s not quite as high leverage, but you’re keeping the game in check,” manager Mike Shildt said. “I’ve said this when we talk about the bullpen: The sign of a good bullpen is clearly the guys who can bring it home when you need to get those outs (in the) six, seventh, eighth, ninth. Whatever that looks like with a lead. The sign of a good bullpen and a good team is the bullpen that goes in there in that fifth, sixth inning down a couple of runs and holds it right there, and gives you a chance to come back.
“It keeps you in games,” Shildt continued. “Clearly if you’re staying in a game, you have a chance to win it when you’re down.”
In this shortened season, the sign of a playoff team could be the bullpen.
Of the teams with the 10 lowest bullpen ERAs entering Friday’s games, nine would currently be in the postseason, and the 10th is on the cusp of a berth in the 16-team field. The Cardinals are one of the nine teams. The Cardinals’ bullpen started the weekend with the ninth-lowest ERA, and the third-lowest in the National League, at 4.01. The leader in the NL is also the team with the best record in the NL – the Dodgers, with a 2.58 ERA. Carving the space between the two is Atlanta, at 3.31.
LA has used 16 different relievers this season, while the Cardinals and Braves have turned to 20. The Cardinals’ 20 includes 10 rookies who made their major-league debuts.
Crismatt is one of the most recent, and Elledge did during the Cardinals’ return to play a month ago in Chicago. On Friday, Elledge manned the seventh inning and struck out two of the three batters he faced, and then got Nicholas Castellanos to roll over on a biting curve for a groundout. Crismatt tested Aristides Acquino with his changeup for a strikeout, and then got consecutive groundouts, one that he bobbled briefly before flipping for the out. His perfect inning in the ninth gave the offense its last chance at erasing the two-run deficit.
With Webb in the eighth, the trio allowed one ball out of the infield.
“Elledge getting strikes, strikes, trusting their stuff in the zone,” Shildt said. “It’s a great sign for any pitcher, but it’s a hurdle for young pitchers. Elledge is coming around, and continually getting better. He’s realizing his stuff is plenty good enough, which it is, of course. Webby is an experience guy and he looks like a guy we’ve seen in the past. Crismatt threw strikes.”
The way Gallegos worked his way into the ninth inning is now the way the Cardinals will look for options to replace Gallegos in the ninth inning. The righthander debuted during the Cardinals’ series against Cincinnati in Mexico, and pitched in moments a lot like Elledge or Crismatt did Friday – fast-freezing deficits, and working his way up the relief role ladder. For the ninth, the Cardinals have veteran Andrew Miller and setup men Ryan Helsley, Genesis Cabrera, and John Gant for the role. Alex Reyes has been effective in a flex and multiple-inning role, though the Cardinals have long been intrigued by what he could do if set loose on the ninth.
Whatever pitcher inherits the saves with Gallegos recovering from a groin strain, there will have to be backfill for the setup and middle-relief roles opened.
That’s where Elledge, Crismatt & Co. come in.
“That’s always the process,” Shildt said. “That’s just the way you bring along relievers. Not that it’s some kind of secret formula or anything.”
It’s a formula that worked at least 15 years ago, to the day.
Ask Wainwright.
The Cardinals’ veteran righthander made his 390th appearance for the team on Friday, on the 15th anniversary of his major-league debut. He entered a game just like Elledge and Crismatt did Friday – in the late innings with the Cardinals down by two runs. Those 2005 Cardinals had just scored two runs on a rally keyed around a Hector Luna double, and Wainwright started the ninth with the Cardinals trailing the Mets, 4-2. Yes, he faced Carlos Beltran in that inning. Yes, he walked him. Wainwright also got two lineouts to face Victor Diaz with two on and two outs and a two-strike pitch to get the two-run game to the MV3 lineup.
Wainwright didn’t.
Diaz hit a three-run homer to pop the debut, assure the win.
“Two-2 count. He hit it over the bullpen, left-center,” Wainwright said. “Hit a three-run homer off me with two outs on a pitch I’d never thrown him in 100 at-bats against me in the minor leagues, and he still hit it out. Yes, I still remember that. … Those are the times you feel you let your team down the most. They get back into it, and you let it slip away again. Those guys did a great job (Friday).”
Wainwright raved about Elledge’s stuff – a hard mix of sinker and curveball – and compared Crismatt’s array of pitches to his own, just with a better changeup, the veteran said. Crismatt got a strikeout on his changeup, and the final out he got was on a curveball.
In four appearances, Crismatt has allowed one hit and struck out four.
Elledge has allowed one earned run and two hits in his past four innings.
With two starters – Johan Oviedo and Kwang Hyun Kim – on the injured lists, and Gallegos newly to the IL on Friday, the Cardinals creep toward their three doubleheaders in the next week with innings to be covered. Whether they lead or not, they need. For three pitchers auditioning to be part of how the Cardinals finish games, Friday was a start.
“I think,” Shildt said, “we’re using everybody from here on out.”
