Rookies Crismatt, Elledge throw themselves into the mix of Cardinals' constantly revised bullpen

There wasn’t a hold to grab, a save to clinch, or any other statistical doodad that will appear in the box score for them to earn Friday night, and yet three Cardinals relievers made investments in the loss that will pay off later.

Their rewards will be in box scores to come, their assignments ahead.

On the same day the Cardinals’ bullpen began its readjustment without closer Giovanny Gallegos for the immediate future – and possibly the remainder of the season – the Cardinals did not use any of their candidates to replace their ninth-inning righthander. Trailing, 3-1, after Adam Wainwright’s six innings, the Cardinals turned to the backbenchers in the bullpen, and they froze the game they inherited. Seth Elledge, Tyler Webb, and newcomer Nabil Crismatt retired all nine Cincinnati Reds they faced to buy inning after inning for a comeback that didn’t happen the Cardinals’ loss at Busch Stadium.

They didn’t hold a lead. What they did was hold in a game in place, and that is, traditionally, the avenue young relievers take to late innings with a lead.

Not making a game worse is the first step to a better role.