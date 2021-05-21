Rotation Reboot: Cardinals activate Martinez, set to welcome archrivals Cubs

Within two weeks of finally seeing the lineup they put on paper before the start of spring training, the Cardinals will get a look at the rotation they intended.
Carlos Martinez draws the opening assignment as the Cardinals host the Cubs at Busch Stadium for the first time since 2019, and a season-high crowd will be there to welcome him back to the rotation. Martinez was activated on Friday afternoon from the injured list.
Miles Mikolas will be activated Saturday afternoon and that evening make his first start since the 2019 National League Championship Series.
To make room on the active roster for Martinez, the Cardinals optioned first baseman/pinch-hitter John Nogowski to Class AAA Memphis. The Cardinals are going with an extra pitcher as the Cubs visit for a three-game series that will also draw nationally televised coverage on Saturday and Sunday night. The team will determine Saturday's move to activate Mikolas based on the coverage needed Friday night.
Martinez missed one scheduled starter after rolling his right ankle while celebrating Jack Flaherty's first career home run.
Martinez greeted Flaherty at the top of the dugout, hugged him, and then tripped as he followed Flaherty down the steps. Video of the moment shows shortstop Paul DeJong reaching to try and catch or slow Martinez's tumble. Martinez made one start with the sore ankle, struggled to generate much power or consistency, and then resigned to the injury, spending at least a day in a protective boot.
Martinez allowed five runs in that outing with the sore ankle and saw his ERA bloat back to 4.35 for the season. In his previous three starts, he had pitched as well as a starter as he had in years and collected a 0.84 ERA to go with averaging seven innings per start.
He was able to throw without difficulty during bullpen sessions this past week at Busch Stadium and cleared to start.
The Cardinals are inserting Martinez and Mikolas when ready in part to give the other starters at minimum two extra days of reset. Lefty Kwang Hyun Kim could get as many as three days of rest, and he said he expects to throw two bullpen sessions between his starts.
Adam Wainwright draws the start for Sunday Night Baseball.
Before the ankle injury, Martinez followed Jack Flaherty in the rotation, and starting Friday he'll do the same. With Wainwright going Sunday, the Cardinals could then come back with John Gant on Monday, and Kim or Flaherty in either order Tuesday or Wednesday at Chicago against the White Sox. That will allow them to set up the rotation for a visit to Dodger Stadium at the end of the next road trip.
Manager Mike Shildt called the opponent a "tiebreaker" for assignments.
Neither team has revealed its lineup or filed it to the commissioner's office by the time this news article was first posted. It will be updated with the lineups from the ballpark.
