Rotation Reboot: Cardinals activate Martinez, set to welcome archrivals Cubs

Martinez allowed five runs in that outing with the sore ankle and saw his ERA bloat back to 4.35 for the season. In his previous three starts, he had pitched as well as a starter as he had in years and collected a 0.84 ERA to go with averaging seven innings per start.

He was able to throw without difficulty during bullpen sessions this past week at Busch Stadium and cleared to start.

The Cardinals are inserting Martinez and Mikolas when ready in part to give the other starters at minimum two extra days of reset. Lefty Kwang Hyun Kim could get as many as three days of rest, and he said he expects to throw two bullpen sessions between his starts.

Adam Wainwright draws the start for Sunday Night Baseball.

Before the ankle injury, Martinez followed Jack Flaherty in the rotation, and starting Friday he'll do the same. With Wainwright going Sunday, the Cardinals could then come back with John Gant on Monday, and Kim or Flaherty in either order Tuesday or Wednesday at Chicago against the White Sox. That will allow them to set up the rotation for a visit to Dodger Stadium at the end of the next road trip.

Manager Mike Shildt called the opponent a "tiebreaker" for assignments.