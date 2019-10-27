WASHINGTON — After losing Saturday, losing their hold on home-field advantage, losing the two-game lead they had coming coming, and losing momentum to Houston, the Washington Nationals still left the ballpark optimistic because of who they had ready to start Game 5 on Sunday.
Their ace, their pulse, their face of the franchise Max Scherzer would start at home with a chance to regain a lead in the World Series.
Or, so they thought until Scherzer woke up Sunday morning.
After experiencing soreness in his neck Saturday, Scherzer had the muscles in the same area seize Sunday morning and refuse to loosen throughout the day. The righthander said a "nerve that's in the neck is all jammed up." The Nationals announced several hours before first pitch that Scherzer would not start Sunday's game. Joe Rose would. The Nationals hope that Scherzer will start Game 7, general manager Mike Rizzo said. If, that is, the Nats can get the series now to a Game 7.
"When he comes in and says he's hurt this bad, he's hurt," manager Dave Martinez said before Sunday's game. "And I can tell you now he's very upset. He wants to be out there with his teammates. ... He spent all day getting treatment. And today he just locked up. Just spasm, neck's jacked up. He was just -- he was in a bad place. Like I said, he's really upset about it. I've never seen -- believe me, I've never seen Max this quiet. He's very quiet."
Said Scherzer, a Parkway Central grad: "I'm as disappointed as I possibly can be. It pitched through so much crap in my career that that would be easy to pitch through at this point. This is literally impossible to do anything with."
Washington will keep Scherzer on the roster in hopes that the soreness relents and he can pitch again in the series.
Stephen Strasburg is set to start Tuesday in Houston for Game 6.
The final game of the series at Nationals Park was set to be one of the best pitching matchups in recent World Series history. With the teams tied at two games apiece in the best-of-seven series, Game 5 had Astros ace Gerrit Cole, the likely winner of the American League Cy Young Award, against Scherzer, a three-time winner of the award. Scherzer is the Nationals' $200-million starter and the righthander who set the market for elite pitchers, while Cole is poised to reach free agency this winter and benefit from Scherzer's contract by getting a record salary beyond it.
The two pitched opposite each other in Game 1 of the series at Minute Maid Park, and while Cole pitched deeper into the game, Scherzer pitched better in the game. He limited the Astros to two runs on five hits through five innings and struck out five. When he appears as a starter or in relief in this postseason, the Nationals are 5-0.
He has a 2.16 ERA overall in those five postseason appearances.
Rizzo said Scherzer will be able to travel with Washington when it flies to Houston on Monday, the final off day of the series.
The optimism that infused comments from the Nationals' clubhouse after Saturday loss were largely hinged on, as one player said, "having our horses ready." Martinez said he worked the room after a decision was made to scratch Scherzer so that his sudden absence didn't have a cratering effect on that confidence.
"I went around and talked to a bunch of the boys and explained what was going on," Martinez said. "They were all upbeat. They said, Hey, every one of them said, we got this. We'll pick him up. We've got Joe on the mound and we'll get them. And hopefully he comes back and helps us Game 6 or 7."