If the Cardinals are truly done spelunking in the standings and ready to claw their way out of the crater they dug, they’ll have to chase down the Milwaukee Brewers by beating teams other than the Milwaukee Brewers.

The next time the Cardinals see Christian Yelich & Co. it will be late enough to win the division race but far, far too late to try and get back in it.

“It’s going to be different because of the obvious – we don’t play them as often,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “We enjoy playing them.”

They’ll miss doing so for months.

It’s one of the reasons why Milwaukee let loose its bullpen aggressively Tuesday night to hold a 3-2 victory at Busch Stadium because fewer head-to-head games with division rivals makes each more valuable, especially for tiebreakers.

After Wednesday’s conclusion of the Brewers’ three-game visit this week, the two National League Central rivals do not play again until the Brewers return to St. Louis on Sept. 18. The Cardinals’ first road series of this season and last road series of the regular season are in Milwaukee, and those are the only two series there due to Major League Baseball’s revised schedule that debuted in 2023. Seven of the Cardinals’ final 13 games in September are against Milwaukee.

Those games could decide the division – if the Cardinals climb the mix of other teams to close the 7 ½-game gap on the Brewers.

“We want to win as many games as we can regardless of whether it’s the Brewers or anybody else,” third baseman Nolan Arenado said. “But they’re a good team. We’ve got a lot of games this year. We know it. They know it. It’s going to be tough. I assume it’s going to come down to the wire, again, just like it does the last few years.”

There will just be fewer head-to-head games to regain ground.

As part of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, the leagues restructured the schedule so that every club plays every other club, ripping up the rotation of interleague play and introducing an alternating year schedule. The Cardinals will play every American League team this season and the ones they host (Yankees, Tigers, Twins) they’ll visit in 2024, and the ones they visit (Red Sox, Mariners, Rays) they’ll host in 2024.

To make the math work, the number of games against division foes was reduced from 19 to 13, the number of visits to division cities dropped from three to two.

For the Cardinals, who plummeted to 10 games out by the start of May, that presents a practical, mathematical problem – fewer head-to-head games mean less direct chances to chew into Milwaukee’s lead or chomp into the gap with Pittsburgh. They’ll have to get help to climb in the standings. They’ll have to inch into the race, not stride.

A year ago, the Brewers lost their season series to Philadelphia in the opening months, and by October that mattered as the Phillies held the head-to-head tiebreaker for a playoff berth.

The Phillies won the NL pennant.

The Brewers missed the playoffs for the first time in five years.

“The change in schedule is weird,” Arenado said. “I’m not a huge fan of it. I understand why they’re doing it. I think September baseball should be all division games. I really believe that’s how it should be. That’s not how it is. The schedule is different. We know it. There’s nothing we can do. If they’re going to be playing the way the are right now, we’re going to have to win those games.”

The Brewers are the first team the Cardinals have faced for a second time this season, and the Dodgers – visiting to conclude this home stand – will be the second. That has been a change for the manager and the staff when it comes to preparation because for the first 13 series of the season they faced a different opponent. That meant no review of scouting reports. All new. No review of video for pitchers. All new. The second looks this week reduces or expedites the hours of prep because of the familiarity.

“It’s a little different,” said starter Jordan Montgomery, who allowed two solo homers that shaped Tuesday’s loss. “Sometimes you face the same team three times in a row. In the past I have. But really every five days you go out there and whoever is in the box is in the box.”

The Cardinals prepped Tuesday to face lefty Wade Miley, and the Brewers’ lefty got four batters into the second inning before leaving the game with a muscle strain. Milwaukee began its parade of relievers, aiming to build a bridge from an abbreviated start to a lockdown finish and closer Devin Williams. Along the way, the Cardinals took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth only to see it erased by a solo homer in the fifth and eclipsed with a solo homer in the sixth.

Both of the Brewers’ home runs came off Montgomery on the first pitch of the at-bat.

Brian Anderson’s solo shot to lead off the sixth inning came on a curveball and was the difference in the game.

The Cardinals got the go-ahead run on base in the eighth and ninth innings and the tying run in scoring position each time, too. Williams, a Hazelwood West grad, held them zero-for-three with runners in scoring position to secure his first five-out save of the season. The Cardinals stranded 12 baserunners and finished the game one-for-nine with runners in scoring position.

“That’s what baseball is,” said Arenado, who homered for the fifth consecutive day. “We score 18 runs yesterday and today we’re having trouble driving guys in.”

Going into Wednesday’s game, which will be started by prospect Matthew Liberatore for the Cardinals, the Brewers held the season edge, three games to two after winning Tuesday. The first tiebreaker for the playoff berth is head-to-head record, and last year’s lessons for the Brewers are magnified with this year’s schedule.

Win the division games while you can because they’re fewer and far between.

The victory Tuesday put the Brewers at 5-3 within the division. Pittsburgh has the best record against NL Central foes at 7-4, and the Cardinals (6-6) are ahead of the Cubs (3-5) and Reds (3-6). The division, arguably the most hospitable in baseball, is vulnerable to a club like the Cardinals emerging from the depths of a lost April, and May has already shown the Cardinals how it could happen without their needing head-to-head games.

While the Cardinals were spiraling through an eight-game losing streak, their division rivals kindly kept pace. From April 28 through May 6, the Cardinals were 0-8, the Brewers 2-6. Widen the span to a 15-day stretch, and the Cardinals were 2-13 while the Brewers took over first place in the division despite going 4-9. Pittsburgh began May by losing 10 of their first 11 games.

Not one was against an NL Central team.

Which means as much as the schedule has changed and expanded the travel for teams and the route needed to reach the postseason, the directions are the same.

“We’ve just got to win games,” Montgomery said.

Photos: Brewers 3, Cardinals 2