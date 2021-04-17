Self-described 'innings eating guy' Kim makes season debut with Cardinals aching for quality start

It will be a start more than a year in the making and many weeks in the prepping.

The Cardinals' geared Kim's return from a back soreness that derailed his spring training with the plan to have him ready to handle at least 100 pitches and pitch at least six innings from the beginning. The other members of the rotation are also available to do that -- they just rarely have. Only opening day starter Jack Flaherty has completed six innings. Too often a mix of high pitch counts and low runs scored by the offense have contributed, as they did Friday night, to a five-inning outing from the starter.

That left rookie reliever Kodi Whitley to try and cover two innings Friday night. He got five outs on 42 pitches, and with every batter he faced he was closer to the inevitable roster move the Cardinals made Saturday afternoon.

They optioned Whitley to the alternate-site camp to make room for Kim.

By next weekend, the Cardinals will be poised for another round of pitching moves for the roster as they upshift to a six-man rotation to get through 17 games in 17 days.

That only further emphasizes the need to get length from starters.