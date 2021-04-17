Self-described 'innings eating guy' Kim makes season debut with Cardinals aching for quality start

PHILADELPHIA — A starter throughout his career in the KBO, Kwang Hyun Kim considered a question Friday afternoon about what it would mean to the Cardinals' rotation to have some consistency, start to start, to have a pitcher crank out a quality start.
"Six innings as a starting pitcher," he said, "was kind of a thing."
It certainly has been for the Cardinals.
A thing they're still trying to find.
Kim comes off the injured list and into the rotation for the Cardinals' 14th game of the season, and only once before as a Cardinals starter collected an out in the sixth inning. The Cardinals have one quality start in their first 13 games of the 2021 season, and pitching as supposed to be the bedrock of their team. It has been undermined by the absence of Kim and Miles Mikolas, two pitchers capable of logging innings, and complicated by ballooning innings like the six-run second inning Carlos Martinez allowed Friday.
For Kim, his start Saturday is closer to the debut he imagined when he signed with the Cardinals entering the 2020 season.
It will be his first time pitching with fans in the stands.
It will be his first time pitching under NL rules, and he'll be hitting for the first time in his major-league career.
It will be a start more than a year in the making and many weeks in the prepping.
The Cardinals' geared Kim's return from a back soreness that derailed his spring training with the plan to have him ready to handle at least 100 pitches and pitch at least six innings from the beginning. The other members of the rotation are also available to do that -- they just rarely have. Only opening day starter Jack Flaherty has completed six innings. Too often a mix of high pitch counts and low runs scored by the offense have contributed, as they did Friday night, to a five-inning outing from the starter.
That left rookie reliever Kodi Whitley to try and cover two innings Friday night. He got five outs on 42 pitches, and with every batter he faced he was closer to the inevitable roster move the Cardinals made Saturday afternoon.
They optioned Whitley to the alternate-site camp to make room for Kim.
By next weekend, the Cardinals will be poised for another round of pitching moves for the roster as they upshift to a six-man rotation to get through 17 games in 17 days.
That only further emphasizes the need to get length from starters.
Kim has called himself an "innings eater guy" multiple times since joining the Cardinals, even using the phrase once to describe his experience as a starter when the Cardinals anointed him their closer, briefly. Six innings is very much still a thing. It's usually the low end of a start from an innings-eater.
The Cardinals lineup has adjusted to face a lefty with Austin Dean joining the outfield setup. Tommy Edman is at second base. The complete lineup will be shared in this space.
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Nolan Arenado, 3B
4. Yadier Molina, C
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Austin Dean, LF
7. Dylan Carlson, CF
8. Justin Williams, RF
9. Kwang Hyun Kim, LHP
The Phillies have adjusted their lineup for the lefty, and it does not include Bryce Harper, who drilled three pitches Friday night and in other conditions might have had two homers to go with his double:
1. Andrew McCutchen, LF
2. Jean Segura, 2B
3. Rhys Hoskins, 1B
4. J.T. Realmuto, C
5. Alec Bohm, 3B
6. Didi Gregorius, SS
7. Matt Joyce, RF
8. Roman Quinn, CF
9. Matt Moore, LHP