Shildt: Molina's 'ready to go,' and so is power prospect Oviedo for Game 2 vs. Cubs

CHICAGO — With two games and a total of at least 14 innings more to cover on their five-day visit to Chicago, the Cardinals have called for a reinforcement from their alternate-site camp in Springfield, Mo.
If he gets in a game, he'll be the eighth pitcher to make his major-league debut on this one road trip.
And he'll be doing it about the time the Cardinals expected all along.
Johan Oviedo, one of the revelations of spring training, is on his way to join the Cardinals in Chicago, and he's expected to be added to the roster at some point Wednesday as the team plays a doubleheader at Wrigley Field, the Post-Dispatch has confirmed. Oviedo's imminent major-league debut was first reported on the web site CiberCuba.
Oviedo, a 6-foot-5 righthander, has been stretched out at the alternate-site camp, and that could give the Cardinals' length they'll need to start Game 2.
Lefty Austin Gomber was activated before Game 1, indicating that he'll be used in relief unless he's not needed. If Gomber pitches in Game 1 that would set up Oviedo to be the starter for Game 2.
Jacob Woodford is the 26th man for the doubleheader.
To make room for Gomber, who is coming back from the injured list, the Cardinals optioned Ryan Meisinger back to the alternate-site camp.
Wait there's more:
• Yadier Molina has been able to take at-bats and get in some workouts at Busch Stadium, and manager Mike Shildt said it's likely that Molina is back "sooner rather than later." They're going to talk about having him behind the plate Thursday when team returns to face the Reds.
"Yadi is ready to go," Shildt said.
• Paul DeJong is also getting in those workouts, though Shildt said the shortstop may need some additional time to get "his legs under him."
• Carlos Martinez will throw a bullpen session Thursday at Busch to determine his availability to the team in the coming weekend, or if he'll need to go to Springfield, Mo., for work.
• The Cardinals will also be getting back some of the coaching staff who missed the past several weeks as a result of the outbreak on the team: hitting coach Jobel Jiminez, run production coach Patrick "Packy" Elkins, bullpen catcher/catching instructor Jamie Pogue, and bullpen catcher Kleininger Teran. The coaches and team have not disclosed the results of their tests for the coronavirus or their reasons for being isolated from the team.
• Kodi Whitley has been playing catch at Busch. Depending on the team's need and his readiness, the righthander could get a turn through Springfield's camp to build innings.
Oviedo, 22, made 28 starts last year at two different levels, and overall he was 12-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 146 2/3 innings. He has a high-spin, high-velocity fastball to go with his long, lean frame, and his slider is considered one of the finest in the Cardinals' minor-league system -- when he lands it and the fastball for strikes. He committed himself to a new diet, and he arrived at spring training built like a small forward and the added strength and fitness allowed him to gain consistency with his delivery.
During the quarantine, Oviedo returned to Cuba and explained how his father set him up an area to pitch and practice -- complete with a strike zone made out of a blanket, pulled taut -- on the family's roof.
(You can check out that story here. It features rosin bags.)
Jack Flaherty is set to start Game 1.
Here is the Cardinals' lineup for Game 1:
1. Kolten Wong, 2B
2. Tommy Edman, SS
3. Paul Goldschmidt, DH
4. Matt Carpenter, 1B
5. Brad Miller, 3B
6. Tyler O'Neill, LF
7. Dexter Fowler, RF
8. Dylan Carlson, CF
9. Matt Wieters, C
This story will be updated with news, notes, anecdotes, and action from the game. Unless it's like Tuesday's 4-hour-plus game. Then it will just be updated with news, notes, and anecdotes.
