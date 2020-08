Shildt: Molina's 'ready to go,' and so is power prospect Oviedo for Game 2 vs. Cubs

Wait there's more:

• Yadier Molina has been able to take at-bats and get in some workouts at Busch Stadium, and manager Mike Shildt said it's likely that Molina is back "sooner rather than later." They're going to talk about having him behind the plate Thursday when team returns to face the Reds.

"Yadi is ready to go," Shildt said.

• Paul DeJong is also getting in those workouts, though Shildt said the shortstop may need some additional time to get "his legs under him."

• Carlos Martinez will throw a bullpen session Thursday at Busch to determine his availability to the team in the coming weekend, or if he'll need to go to Springfield, Mo., for work.

• The Cardinals will also be getting back some of the coaching staff who missed the past several weeks as a result of the outbreak on the team: hitting coach Jobel Jiminez, run production coach Patrick "Packy" Elkins, bullpen catcher/catching instructor Jamie Pogue, and bullpen catcher Kleininger Teran. The coaches and team have not disclosed the results of their tests for the coronavirus or their reasons for being isolated from the team.