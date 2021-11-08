Shildt ranks top-three for votes for NL Manager of the Year; Cardinals outfielder Carlson cracks ROY top three

All of the announcements for the four major awards will be done on MLB Network.

Shildt, 53, oversaw a team that surged in the season's second half and won a club-record 17 consecutive games. The Cardinals reached the playoffs in all three of Shildt's full seasons as manager.

On Oct. 14, less than a week after the team expressed optimism about an extension for their manager, the Cardinals fired Shildt, citing a "philosophical difference." The reason was more of a personality clash that became irreparable after concerns and comments that Shildt expressed during year-end meetings. Two sources said that Shildt "pushed too far" in his statements. The front office determined after asking around that it could no longer move forward with Shildt as manager. Shildt was described as "floored" by their decision.

He has since interviewed for the open position with the San Diego Padres, which has since been filled by Bob Melvin. At least two other teams have considered Shildt for a position other manager based on the success he had recreating the Cardinals' defensive and fundamental identity. The Cardinals' defense has the most Defensive Runs Saved of any team in the past three seasons, and on Sunday five players won a Gold Glove Award to set a new single-season high for any single team.

The writer of this article had an MVP ballot from the BBWAA's St. Louis chapter.

