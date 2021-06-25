Short story: Cardinals start Sosa, seek some spark and spice up lineup with three rookies

One of the elements the Cardinals have felt they've lacked at times this season is the style of game Harrison Bader brings with his speed, daredevil fielding, and energy. Bader is set to start a rehab assignment with Low-A Palm Beach on Friday night and could return to the lineup within the next week. Sosa has a similar kinetic style of play, and that was part of the Cardinals' most recent stretch of consistent winning and consistent offense.

That's the spark the Cardinals are searching for in every corner of the roster.

Kwang Hyun Kim has lost five consecutive decisions and pitched through the sixth inning only once. The Cardinals have backed him with their glove-first lineup because when the lefty is at his sharpest, he works fast, he gets grounders, and he is efficient enough to pitch deep into games.

The Cardinals are mulling changes to the rotation with the likelihood they'll move at least one starter into the bullpen for the time being and turn to another pitcher, one who can throw strikes. Kim has that reputation, and as several veteran players have said through this losing stretch it can take a reset from an experienced player not trying to solve all the problems with one pitch or one swing.

As this blog goes up, Nolan Arenado and hitting coach Jeff Albert are on the field working through a series of drills.