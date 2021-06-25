Short story: Cardinals start Sosa, seek some spark and spice up lineup with three rookies

Of all the telling phrases that have spilled out of the Cardinals' clubhouse via interviews in the past week, two of them, both articulated by manager Mike Shildt, offer a window into the team's view of its struggles.
First: The dugout works with the roster they have.
Second: They have guys who are learning to win, and the curve can be steep.
The roster they have includes an increasing amount of young players (rookies, even) and as the Cardinals try to pivot out of one of the longest losing stretches in years, they are increasingly turning to those young players. The lineup for Friday night's game against the Pirates includes three rookies and a starting pitcher in his second year in the majors. That list of rookies includes the new leadoff hitter, outfielder Dylan Carlson, and his teammate to his left, right fielder Lars Nootbaar.
Nootbaar had the Cardinals' only RBI base hit Thursday in the 8-2 loss to the Bucs that snapped Pittsburgh's nine-game losing streak to the Cardinals.
Rookie Edmundo Sosa, who brought some energy and pizzazz to the lineup as a replacement, returns to shortstop, spelling Paul DeJong. The Cardinals' everyday shortstop went hitless Thursday night and struck out in his final two at-bats, prolonging a slump that has gripped him since returning from the injured list.
One of the elements the Cardinals have felt they've lacked at times this season is the style of game Harrison Bader brings with his speed, daredevil fielding, and energy. Bader is set to start a rehab assignment with Low-A Palm Beach on Friday night and could return to the lineup within the next week. Sosa has a similar kinetic style of play, and that was part of the Cardinals' most recent stretch of consistent winning and consistent offense.
That's the spark the Cardinals are searching for in every corner of the roster.
Kwang Hyun Kim has lost five consecutive decisions and pitched through the sixth inning only once. The Cardinals have backed him with their glove-first lineup because when the lefty is at his sharpest, he works fast, he gets grounders, and he is efficient enough to pitch deep into games.
The Cardinals are mulling changes to the rotation with the likelihood they'll move at least one starter into the bullpen for the time being and turn to another pitcher, one who can throw strikes. Kim has that reputation, and as several veteran players have said through this losing stretch it can take a reset from an experienced player not trying to solve all the problems with one pitch or one swing.
As this blog goes up, Nolan Arenado and hitting coach Jeff Albert are on the field working through a series of drills.
Albert has a high-speed camera set up in the cage with Arenado, facing him from the other side of the lefthanded hitter's batting box and recording his swing. They're working through some of the same drills and goals described by Arenado in this report from Atlanta this past week.
Here are the lineups for Pride Night at Busch Stadium:
CARDINALS
1. Dylan Carlson, CF
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Nolan Arenado, 3B
4. Tyler O'Neill, LF
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Tommy Edman, 2B
7. Lars Nootbaar, RF
8. Edmundo Sosa, SS
9. Kwang Hyun Kim, LHP
PIRATES
1. Adam Frazier, 2B
2. Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B
3. Bryan Reynolds, CF
4. Jacob Stallings, C
5. Phillip Evans, RF
6. Erik Gonzalez, 1B
7. Ben Gamel, LF
8. Kevin Newman, SS
9. Wil Crowe, RHP
