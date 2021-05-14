Short story: Moroff surges at Memphis, shows versatility with Rondon as Cardinals prep depth

At Memphis, the Cardinals have stashed at least four different players who have experience playing shortstop, and all four have been moving around the infield. Evan Mendoza, a one-time prospect at third base for the Cardinals, has started at first and spent three games as the starter at shortstop. Mendoza is a steady fielder who “takes a competitive, reliable at-bat,” according to one evaluator, and it’s his calm in the batter’s box that has earned him fans in the coaching ranks. Rondon has started the other six games for Memphis at shortstop. Added this past winter as a minor-league free agent who sock who had shown power at the White Sox’s Class AAA affiliate, Rondon broke loose from a zero-for-nine start to the season with four strikeouts to go four-for-12 with eight RBIs and two homers in his next three games at shortstop.

Moroff has started at third and second, and Robertson has filled in around those moves.