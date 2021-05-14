Short story: Moroff surges at Memphis, shows versatility with Rondon as Cardinals prep depth

SAN DIEGO — The question posed to both Max Moroff and Jose Rondon as they put the finishing touches on their compelling spring training performances was, despite all their versatility and ability to move around the field, did they have to hit their way onto the roster?
“I’d say so,” Moroff said.
Their gloves have been moved around at Class AAA.
The bat moves them up.
As the Cardinals consider what to do with shortstop Paul DeJong (bruised rib) entering the three-game visit to San Diego, two likely options to join the taxi squad or the active roster are two of the hottest hitters for Triple-A Memphis and two utility fielders. Moroff joked during spring training that he packed his outfield glove, if needed.
Moroff, a switch-hitter with a 1.762 OPS in his first 26 at-bats for the Cardinals’ affiliate this season, was announced as the starter at second base for the Redbirds’ game Thursday. The lineup was notably altered and Kramer Robertson got the start. Moroff, 28, did not appear in the game. Rondon started at shortstop and went one-for-four to set his batting average at .250 and his OPS at .868.
If the Cardinals elect to place DeJong on the injured list, or go several days without him, they could shift Tommy Edman to shortstop, as they did Thursday, and turn to other options at second, including veteran Matt Carpenter or a switch-hitter like Moroff.
At Memphis, the Cardinals have stashed at least four different players who have experience playing shortstop, and all four have been moving around the infield. Evan Mendoza, a one-time prospect at third base for the Cardinals, has started at first and spent three games as the starter at shortstop. Mendoza is a steady fielder who “takes a competitive, reliable at-bat,” according to one evaluator, and it’s his calm in the batter’s box that has earned him fans in the coaching ranks. Rondon has started the other six games for Memphis at shortstop. Added this past winter as a minor-league free agent who sock who had shown power at the White Sox’s Class AAA affiliate, Rondon broke loose from a zero-for-nine start to the season with four strikeouts to go four-for-12 with eight RBIs and two homers in his next three games at shortstop.
Moroff has started at third and second, and Robertson has filled in around those moves.
“I think the bat is probably more valuable than the glove I’d say; the bat is obviously more important,” said Moroff during a spring Zoom conversation with several St. Louis reporters. “In my position, obviously, I’m not a power guy, so I’m not going to hit the ball out of the park every time I’m up there. I’m going to try to see as many pitches as I can. At the same time, being aggressive. That for me is stealing bases when I get on. Doubles. Singles. I’m not trying to hit the ball out of the park. I’m trying to get on base any way I can.”
In 26 at-bats for the Redbirds, Moroff has 14 hits, including four homers.
He hit two home runs in Miles Mikolas’ recent rehab start for Memphis, and in that game batted second and started at second. The Redbirds won, 18-6.
Here are the stats for the notable Class AAA infielders, through Thursday (bats):
• Max Moroff (s): 14-for-26, .538/.647/1.115, 1.762 OPS, 4 HR, 9 RBIs, 6 BB, 3 K
• Jose Rondon (r): 10-for-40, .250/.268/.600, .868 OPS, 4 HR, 12 RBIs, 1 BB, 13 K
• Evan Mendoza (r): 8-for-30, .267/.313/.367, .679 OPS, 0 HR, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 7 K
• Kramer Robertson (r): 3-for-22, .136/.269/.273, .542 OPS, 1 HR, 2 RBIs, 4 BB, 6 K
The Cardinals’ lone backup for DeJong on the 40-man roster is already in the majors – shortstop Edmundo Sosa. He won the spot on the active roster to start the season in part because he is out of options and his steadiness at shortstop.
(Rondon and Moroff are not on the 40-man roster. Players who are not on the 40-man roster can still be on the taxi squad when the Cardinals are on the road.)
At Memphis, the Cardinals have used quantity and versatility to ready their depth and also reveal new options. Mendoza’s reps at shortstop show how he’s moving around the field to wide his resume for any possible promotion and how’d he be used in the majors. Rondon’s regular starts at shortstop show the 27-year-old’s experience at that position and where the Cardinals would like to see him ready to play if promoted. And Moroff came to the Cardinals as an infielder able to move around, spent spring moving around, and has been moving around for Memphis.
And now the offense is there if the Cardinals look to make a move.
“I’m known mostly for my defense,” Moroff said back in spring training. “I know offense is really important. I think I’ve done an OK job. I like to be more aggressive when I’m there. I’m usually too patient, trying to see the ball instead of being aggressive early. I still need to work on that.”
