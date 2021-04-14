Short Story: Sosa gets first start as Cardinals go for series win vs. Washington

Sosa will make his first start of the season.

Lane Thomas gets a run in center, where he was a few days ago.

Sosa is the Cardinals' alternate option at shortstop, and he'd be in the discussion if the Cardinals need someone to handle the position for an extended stretch. Tommy Edman would be the other option, with Matt Carpenter taking over at second base. Sosa joins Daniel Ponce de Leon as the Cardinals players whose roster situation assures the team will do what it can to keep them on the roster.

Sosa and Ponce de Leon are out of options, and to be sent to the taxi squad or minor-league camp or alternate-site camp they must be moved through waivers.

The other 29 teams will have a chance to nab them.