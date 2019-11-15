Marcell Ozuna is arguably the best available free agent outfielder — a sign of a market that has many teams exploring trades for outfielders. Count the Cardinals in that group. They have outfielders they’re willing to discuss in trades and curiosity about what established outfielder they could acquire.

• The Cardinals and Ozuna’s agent both say they remain in contact. Ozuna has expressed an interest in remaining with the Cardinals. The Cardinals are reluctant to commit the amount of years Ozuna seeks.

• During the GM Meetings this past week, the Cardinals’ stable of outfielders drew interest from other teams.