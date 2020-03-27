Simulation domination: Goold's Cardinals routed late by Hochman's Reds in 'season opener'

The lead the Cardinals steamrolled toward during a collision at home plate in the seventh inning proved costly enough, and that was before the bullpen came completely apart.
Matt Carpenter and Cincinnati catcher Tucker Barnhart appeared to both be injured on the same play that momentarily gave the Cardinals a one-run lead when Barnhart dropped the ball. Neither remained in this game to see a series of curiously aggressive choices cost the Cardinals.
In what would have been the 101st opening day in Cincinnati history, the Reds rallied for nine runs in their final three at-bats to upend the Cardinals 9-4 on a simulated lovely day at Great American Ball Park.
Whoever managed the Cardinals faces tough questions on his choices.
I’ll see if I can get some honest answers from myself.
With no game for us to cover in Cincinnati on Thursday afternoon due to the season being indefinitely postponed, Post-Dispatch sports columnist Benjamin Hochman and I logged on and played against each other using Dynasty League Baseball’s ultra-intricate simulation. Hochman managed the Reds. I skippered the Cardinals. We set our lineups — Kolten Wong hit first for the Cardinals; Mike Moustakas debuted at cleanup for the Reds — and away we went. It wasn’t long before the 2020 Cardinals felt a lot like the 2019 Cardinals.
Starter Jack Flaherty struck out 10 of the first 15 Reds he faced.
The Cardinals got a one-out triple from Carpenter in the first inning and failed to capitalize. By the end of the third inning the Cardinals had nine plate appearances with runners in scoring position and had two hits, only one of which produced a run.
The engine that powers Dynasty League Baseball began 35 years ago as Pursue The Pennant, a dice game that drew its multilayered play from the same information that Bill James wrote his early Abstracts. How foul territory changed from ballpark to ballpark was a factor, for example. Catcher framing became a skill the game considered. New for this season’s version of the online game is a “jam” rating that favors pitchers who are particularly good at getting out of messes on the bases. Flaherty’s success with two outs and runners in scoring position gives him a rare “jam-plus” score, but that didn’t help him wiggle loose from a key matchup against the Reds’ newest thumper, Nicholas Castellanos.
All of that just illustrates the “depth of strategy the game considers,” said designer Mike Cieslinski. “There are seven different categories when it comes to range.”
For this reason, STLtoday.com enlisted Cieslinski’s help to simulate what the 2020 Cardinals season would look like if they started play Thursday and continued on this weekend in Cincinnati and onto Milwaukee for a series next week. If reader response is favorable, STLtoday.com will report back on what these sim games look like, how the season is developing for the Cardinals, and whether that lineup regresses to the mean for 2020, or just regresses.
For each game, we would endeavor to highlight performances, like these from Thursday's sim game:
HITTER OF THE GAME: Joey Votto, Reds, 2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBIs. Had two hits in his final two at-bats to power the Reds’ rally.
PITCHER OF THE GAME: Jack Flaherty, Cardinals, 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 10 K. Struck out six batters in his first time through the order.
DECISIVE STAT: Seven. The Cardinals’ bullpen allowed seven runs (all earned) on seven hits and three walks in two innings of work. Not one of the five relievers used was able to get more than two outs.
CARDINAL NOTES: Matt Carpenter (contusion) was injured in a collision at the plate and will miss at least two days. … Carpenter reached base three times and opened his season with a triple. … Paul DeJong and Tyler O’Neill combined to strike out six times, and the Cardinals struck out 14 times as a lineup. … The Cardinals went two-for-15 with runners in scoring position, and one of those hits was a single that did not bring home a run. Of the 14 strikeouts, six came with a runner in scoring position. … Left in to hit for himself in the top of the sixth inning, Flaherty delivered a two-out, RBI single to right field that scored O’Neill.
We started with a one-off game — an opening day where Hochman and I made the pitching moves as well as called hit-and-runs and struggled to make sure we had relievers ready two steps ahead of when we’d need them.
The sim-game had some telling moments.
• In the fifth, after an error by third baseman Carpenter, Hochman went to Aristides Aquino to pinch-hit for starter Luis Castillo. Aquino tagged a liner to right-center field where Harrison Bader met it with a diving catch to end the inning. Bader has an “A+” defensive rating, which puts him among the elite fielders in baseball history, according to the game.
• Kolten Wong singled and drew a balk from Castillo with an aggressive lead off first.
• The middle third of the Cardinals’ order went three-for-13 with eight strikeouts. With runners in scoring position, that trio was zero-for-five with two walks (both Yadier Molina’s) and four strikeouts. Tyler O’Neill struck out on a curveball twice.
• Hochman tried to get a two-inning save from Raisel Iglesias, and that proved costly. The righthander started to tire in the ninth inning and eventually needed a trainer. The simulator says he’ll miss 14 days, at least. His sudden absence pushed Robert Stephenson into the ninth, but he had already warmed up twice in the game and not been used. A trainer came to him after he allowed a double and walk. That pressed starter Wade Miley in for the final out.
• In Flaherty’s sixth and final inning, as the game warned he was starting to tire, the matchup of the afternoon happened. Castellanos, the prized free-agent signing by Cincinnati this winter, faced the Cardinals’ ace with two runners on and two outs. Castellanos drilled a double to left-center to score both runs and tie the game, 2-2.
And that’s when things went sideways for the Cardinals’ bullpen.
Let the guy who made the choices explain.
See ... um ... well ...
Flaherty’s pitch count was climbing and the stress innings starting to mount, so with the bottom of the Reds’ order coming up it made sense to go to the bullpen. The Reds had the following hitters coming up: switch, pinch hit, left, left, right. Seemed like a good spot in the seventh inning for lefty Andrew Miller. The unexpected injury to Barnhart brought righthanded batter Curt Casali into that spot. So, Miller had to face two righthanded hitters off the start. They both singled. I had righty John Brebbia warm now in the 'pen and time to get a lefty up to face Votto should the inning get that far.
It did.
Miller retired two of the four batters he faced, and that brought Votto up with the tying run at third and two outs. Miller’s pitch count had mushroomed. The decision was not easy, not ideal for the veteran, and yet obvious. I went to hotshot lefty Genesis Cabrera to face Votto. The former MVP tagged a two-out double that flipped the game on the Cardinals and bounced Cabrera from the game. Two batters later, Moustakas cleared the bases with a three-run double off Brebbia. In the eighth, I had lefty Tyler Webb set to face Votto, and Hochman’s No. 2 hitter lashed an RBI single. Each lever I pulled was a trapdoor at my feet.
Votto was zero-for-three against Flaherty.
He went two-for-two with a double and two RBIs off the lefty reliever.
After the game, when the TV camera goes off, the media will question the calls but at some point a lefty has to get Votto out. It comes down to execution. That’s the matchup we want, said the guy pushing all the buttons. We’d take it virtually every time we can get it. Virtually.
-30-
