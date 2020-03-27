Simulation domination: Goold's Cardinals routed late by Hochman's Reds in 'season opener'

Starter Jack Flaherty struck out 10 of the first 15 Reds he faced.

The Cardinals got a one-out triple from Carpenter in the first inning and failed to capitalize. By the end of the third inning the Cardinals had nine plate appearances with runners in scoring position and had two hits, only one of which produced a run.

The engine that powers Dynasty League Baseball began 35 years ago as Pursue The Pennant, a dice game that drew its multilayered play from the same information that Bill James wrote his early Abstracts. How foul territory changed from ballpark to ballpark was a factor, for example. Catcher framing became a skill the game considered. New for this season’s version of the online game is a “jam” rating that favors pitchers who are particularly good at getting out of messes on the bases. Flaherty’s success with two outs and runners in scoring position gives him a rare “jam-plus” score, but that didn’t help him wiggle loose from a key matchup against the Reds’ newest thumper, Nicholas Castellanos.

All of that just illustrates the “depth of strategy the game considers,” said designer Mike Cieslinski. “There are seven different categories when it comes to range.”