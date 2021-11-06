Skip's in: Cardinals hiring Schumaker as bench coach, bringing back admired leadoff hitter for Marmol's staff

After several weeks of conversation and discussions on how to fit the job to the person they identified early as a leading candidate, the Cardinals are hiring former player Skip Schumaker as bench coach.
John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, confirmed the agreement to the Post-Dispatch.
An announcement is expected early this coming week.
The two sides are finalizing the agreement this weekend.
Cardinals new manager Oliver Marmol had talked with Schumaker many times over the past few weeks about joining his staff. The Cardinals sought a bench coach who had familiarity with their team but recognized the value of seeking someone who had an outside view. For Schumaker, a consideration was the time that he would be spending away from family.
Schumaker, 41, was the associate manager and bench coach for the Padres this past season. He began his coaching career with the Padres, and that allowed him to be close to his family.
The Cardinals' fifth-round selection in the 2001 draft, Schumaker debuted with the Cardinals in 2005 and by 2008 was an everyday player. He began his career as an outfielder, but when the Cardinals had a need at second base and a wish to keep him at leadoff hitter, he learned the new position at the highest level. Schumaker hit .283 with a .333 on-base percentage for the Cardinals' 2011 team, and in addition to be being the batter at the plate for that October's "Rally Squirrel" event he had the RBI that provided the lone run in Chris Carpenter's epic, elimination 1-0 victory against Philadelphia.
Schumaker has remained close with Cardinals teammates such as Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina.
During his 11 seasons in the majors, Schumaker played for the Cardinals, Dodgers, and Reds. He last played in the majors in 2015, and the next spring signed a minor-league deal with San Diego. He opted to retire that season and it didn't take long for the Padres to lure him back to coaching. He was the team's first base coach in 2018 and advanced from there to a bench coahc-like position San Diego called associate manager.
The Cardinals' bench coach position was opened by the promotion of Marmol to manager. The Cardinals explored multiple directions they could go with the bench coach, though their interest in Schumaker was clear early on.
They spoke to him about returning to the team, possibly as bench coach, before announcing Marmol as manager.
The Cardinals have at least one more opening on the coaching staff with the departure of assistant hitting coach Jobel Jimenez. Marmol said the team is also discussing ways they might expand his coaching staff and positions that could be added from previous years. The Cardinals have discussed bringing in a former player for a hitting coach position. Ryan Ludwick, an All-Star in 2008 with the Cardinals, has served as a hitting instructor in the minors and been mentioned as a possible fit.
The Cardinals intended to bring back the entire of Mike Shildt's staff from 2021, and many of the Cardinals' coaches who had expiring contracts received raises and multi-year offers, including first-base coach Stubby Clapp. Hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux already had contracts through the 2022 season.
The team has not officially announced the coaching staff, waiting until it could at least finalize the bench coach spot. That meant working with Schumaker on the right offer for him and his family over the past week.
Additionally, the Cardinals had another departure to the Angels' organization in the past week. Joe Kruzel, a minor-league manager with the team, has been hired to work with the Angels' minor-league system as a field coordinator. This past month, Chris Carpenter, the former Cy Young Award winner, accepted a position with the Angels work with pitcher throughout their organization.