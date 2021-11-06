Skip's in: Cardinals hiring Schumaker as bench coach, bringing back admired leadoff hitter for Marmol's staff

After several weeks of conversation and discussions on how to fit the job to the person they identified early as a leading candidate, the Cardinals are hiring former player Skip Schumaker as bench coach.

John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, confirmed the agreement to the Post-Dispatch.

An announcement is expected early this coming week.

The two sides are finalizing the agreement this weekend.

Cardinals new manager Oliver Marmol had talked with Schumaker many times over the past few weeks about joining his staff. The Cardinals sought a bench coach who had familiarity with their team but recognized the value of seeking someone who had an outside view. For Schumaker, a consideration was the time that he would be spending away from family.

Schumaker, 41, was the associate manager and bench coach for the Padres this past season. He began his coaching career with the Padres, and that allowed him to be close to his family.