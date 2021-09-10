Sosa’s sore wrist opens playing time for DeJong in Cardinals’ pivotal series against Cincinnati

At the end of Wednesday's game, right before the final outs that sealed the Cardinals' victory, shortstop Edmundo Sosa attempted to make a play on a single and jammed his wrist, leading to a shift in the lineup a few days later.

Sosa continues to be bothered by the sore wrist and as a result Paul DeJong, the former everyday starter at short and an All-Star at the position two years ago, is back in the lineup. The Cardinals have described Sosa's injury as day-to-day, and he's participating in pregame workouts based on what he can tolerate.

For DeJong, it's his first starts in consecutive games since Aug. 24-25.

On Thursday afternoon, in the Cardinals' 2-1 victory, DeJong worked two walks and went zero-for-one in his one at-bat. His batting average continues to hover around .200 where it's been mostly since he clawed out of a .173 average he had the week before the All-Star break.

It was a mix of DeJong's swing at the plate and Sosa's verve in the field that opened up more playing time for the young shortstop.

As a regular starter since Aug. 1, Sosa has hit .364/.433/.584 for a 1.018 OPS along with 14 RBIs and 14 runs in 29 games. He's started 21 of them.