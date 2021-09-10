Sosa's sore wrist opens playing time for DeJong in Cardinals' pivotal series against Cincinnati

At the end of Wednesday's game, right before the final outs that sealed the Cardinals' victory, shortstop Edmundo Sosa attempted to make a play on a single and jammed his wrist, leading to a shift in the lineup a few days later.
Sosa continues to be bothered by the sore wrist and as a result Paul DeJong, the former everyday starter at short and an All-Star at the position two years ago, is back in the lineup. The Cardinals have described Sosa's injury as day-to-day, and he's participating in pregame workouts based on what he can tolerate.
For DeJong, it's his first starts in consecutive games since Aug. 24-25.
On Thursday afternoon, in the Cardinals' 2-1 victory, DeJong worked two walks and went zero-for-one in his one at-bat. His batting average continues to hover around .200 where it's been mostly since he clawed out of a .173 average he had the week before the All-Star break.
It was a mix of DeJong's swing at the plate and Sosa's verve in the field that opened up more playing time for the young shortstop.
As a regular starter since Aug. 1, Sosa has hit .364/.433/.584 for a 1.018 OPS along with 14 RBIs and 14 runs in 29 games. He's started 21 of them.
The run at shortstop for DeJong comes as Cincinnati visits for a pivotal series in the wild-card race. Neither the Reds nor the Padres have been able to pull away from the Cardinals, and despite a sag in their record over the past two weeks the Cardinals gained ground in the wild-card standings. They start the weekend trailing San Diego by three games.
Between them and the Padres is Cincinnati.
The Cardinals are two behind the Reds.
While San Diego faces the Dodgers, the Cardinals have a chance to hurdle over the only team between them and the Padres. A sweep and the Cardinals would suddenly, after taking the scenic route for sure, be back in the thick of the wild-card race, even holding a share of the lead.
Of course when last Cincinnati visited St. Louis, the Reds swept a four-game series that was the beginning of the Cardinals fade from the division race.
Some notes from the pregame media conversations:
— Jack Flaherty could be throwing off a mound on Sept. 16 to determine his next step in a return from a shoulder strain. That does not leave him much time to build up arm strength as a starter, and as previously reported in the Post-Dispatch, that has the Cardinals viewing him as a relief possibility.
— Dakota Hudson is set for another rehab start with Class AA Springfield this weekend. The Cardinals have planned for two more rehab appearances by Hudson before measuring him for a spot on the active roster.
— Justin Miller returned to the Cardinals' clubhouse on Friday and will be considered for the active roster on Saturday. He made two successful appearances with Class AAA Memphis on a rehab assignment, and the Cardinals are meeting with him to determine if the next move for him is back into the big-league bullpen after missing several weeks with elbow soreness.
Here are the lineups:
CARDINALS
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B -- It's his birthday.
3. Tyler O'Neill, LF
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Dylan Carlson, RF
7. Paul DeJong, SS
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Jon Lester, LHP
REDS
1. Jonathan India, 2B
2. Tyler Stephenson, C
3. Nick Castellanos, RF
4. Joey Votto, 1B -- It is also his birthday.
5. Eugenio Suarez, 3B
6. Aristides Aquino, LF
7. Jose Berrero, SS
8. Delino DeShields, CF
9. Tyler Mahle, RHP
Check back throughout the evening here at StlToday.com for coverage from Busch Stadium. There will also be expanded coverage from Rick Hummel and Ben Frederickson on Saturday and in the pages of the Post-Dispatch.