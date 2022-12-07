Sources: Cardinals complete deal for Willson Contreras

SAN DIEGO — The St. Louis Cardinals have reached a deal with veteran free agent catcher Willson Contreras sources confirm to the Post-Dispatch. The deal is valued at $87.5 million over a term of five years. The largest free agent deal by the franchise for a player who was not previously a Cardinal.

The deal is pending a physical.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

From earlier

The Cardinals, shifting their eyes from a trade for a catcher to chasing the best free-agent bat available at the position, are close to finalizing a contract with All-Star Willson Contreras, sources confirmed to the Post-Dispatch.

The deal is not finalized, and it's not yet at a point that it is pending a physical, but both sides feel that significant progress in talks have been made.

The Cardinals came to the annual winter meetings hoping to leave with an answer at catcher, and they have spent the week here in San Diego exploring trade talks with Oakland for Gold Glove-winner Sean Murphy and talking to Toronto about its assortment of catchers, chiefly Danny Jansen. One executive aware of those talks described the asking price as "high — like the moon," and that nudged the Cardinals in the direction of the free-agent market.

The Cardinals had discussed a contract no longer than four years with Contreras, as of Tuesday night, according to a source.

The team was aware of the catcher's asking price to complete a deal, and it's not yet clear if the Cardinals offered a fifth year or created a structure of a deal that could reach five years for the 30-year-old free agent.

One of the Cardinals more recent forays into the free-agent market for a contract of this size was following the 2016 season when they signed the Cubs leadoff hitter Dexter Fowler to a five-year, $82.5-million deal.

Contreras hit .243 with a .349 on-base percentage and a .466 slugging percentage this past season for the Cubs. He hit 22 home runs and drove home 55 RBIs in 113 games. Contreras started 72 games at catcher and saw 39 for the Cubs at designated hitter. In seven years with the Cubs, he started more than a 100 games at catcher only twice.

Contreras received a qualifying offer from the Cubs, so signing him will cost the Cardinals their second-highest pick in the 2023 draft and $500,000 lopped off their international scouting budget.

Cardinals officials met personally with Contreras in Orlando, Florida, this past week, and their comments about that meeting and more about their interest in Contreras first appeared at StlToday.com on Tuesday night and in the Wednesday pages of the Post-Dispatch.

