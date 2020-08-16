South Side sluggers: Sox sock four consecutive homers, muscle past Cardinals, 7-2

CHICAGO — The phrase that Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright used Saturday to describe the Chicago White Sox lineup was "nasty" and capable of doing a lot of damage in a short burst.

Rookie Roel Ramirez got an eyeful of that in the fifth inning.

The White Sox hit four consecutive home runs to turn a tight game into route and swing away with a 7-2 victory Sunday at not-Comiskey Park. All four home runs came against Ramirez as he tried to navigate the middle of the Sox lineup and -- thunderclap. Yoan Moncada started the run with a three-run homer to push the lead to 4-0. Yasmani Grandal, Jose Abreu, and Eloy Jimenez followed with homers on the next three swings.

The Cardinals (4-4) swept the doubleheader Saturday to win the series, and it's not much of a getaway for a getaway day. They'll stay in Chicago to play five games in the next three days at Wrigley Field.

The Cardinals teased a lengthier rally in the sixth inning when John Nogowski led of the inning with his first big-league hit, and the inning would eventually find Matt Carpenter with the bases loaded. He stung a single to score two runs, but the inning ended once the White Sox pulled lefty Dallas Keuchel and went to the bullpen.