South Side sluggers: Sox sock four consecutive homers, muscle past Cardinals, 7-2

CHICAGO — The phrase that Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright used Saturday to describe the Chicago White Sox lineup was "nasty" and capable of doing a lot of damage in a short burst.
Rookie Roel Ramirez got an eyeful of that in the fifth inning.
The White Sox hit four consecutive home runs to turn a tight game into route and swing away with a 7-2 victory Sunday at not-Comiskey Park. All four home runs came against Ramirez as he tried to navigate the middle of the Sox lineup and -- thunderclap. Yoan Moncada started the run with a three-run homer to push the lead to 4-0. Yasmani Grandal, Jose Abreu, and Eloy Jimenez followed with homers on the next three swings.
The Cardinals (4-4) swept the doubleheader Saturday to win the series, and it's not much of a getaway for a getaway day. They'll stay in Chicago to play five games in the next three days at Wrigley Field.
The Cardinals teased a lengthier rally in the sixth inning when John Nogowski led of the inning with his first big-league hit, and the inning would eventually find Matt Carpenter with the bases loaded. He stung a single to score two runs, but the inning ended once the White Sox pulled lefty Dallas Keuchel and went to the bullpen.
The Cardinals had some loud outs against the lefty groundball-getter -- liners from Dylan Carlson and Dexter Fowler and Tommy Edman (all switch-hitters) found gloves in the outfield and not the wall. Keuchel pitched through 5 2/3 innings and allowed the two runs on four hits and two walks. He struck out only one batter. But he did get 10 groundouts.
Overall, the Cardinals had a strong approach against the lefty. As many as seven hits did have an exit velocity of greater than 100 mph.
The liners mentioned above went to right field as each hitter tried to go the other way with Keuchel's pitches. Carlson got behind 0-2 the first time he saw Keuchel, and then when the lefty tried to wedge a pitch inside on Carlson, he drew his hands in and pulled the pitch for a single to left field.
Dakota Hudson pressed to the brink of his pitch count with 55 pitches to get through four innings. A tricky first left him with fewer innings than they could have covered, but he had a six pitch third inning that at least gave the Cardinals a chance to push him one more.
Out of the bullpen, rookie Seth Elledge gave the bullpen its rescue.
He pitched 2 1/3 innings and struck out five of the seven batters he faced.
In one sequence during the seventh inning, Elledge struck out two batters on elevated fastballs and in between those got a swinging strikeout on a power breaking ball.
Elledge was one of four Cardinals to make their major-league debuts Sunday.
A total of seven did in the series against the Sox.
***
Sox swat four consecutive homers, launch 7-0 lead vs. Cardinals
Once starter Dakota Hudson got a grip on his sinker he was able to retire 10 consecutive batters and carry the Cardinals through four innings.
The price of a lengthy first inning came due in the fifth.
Hudson needed 23 pitches to get through the first inning and then 32 pitches to get his next nine outs. But after four innings, the righthander, making his first start in three weeks, had reached 55 innings, and the Cardinals turned to the bullpen to handle the remaining five innings. That's when the game cratered on the Cardinals.
The White Sox hit four consecutive home runs off reliever Roel Ramirez to open up a 7-0 lead on the Cardinals through five innings.
Yoan Moncada hit a three-run homer to spark the power surge. Two pitches later, Yasmani Grandal hit his first home run since signing with the White Sox, and the next pitch Sox stalwart Jose Abreu hit for a home run down the left-field line. The next batter, Eloy Jimenez, followed that same path down the left-field line for a home run.
Ramirez, who was acquired from Tampa Bay in the Tommy Pham trade along with lefty Genesis Cabrera, had difficulty getting his split-finger changeup to plunge or move much after he got Luis Robert to swing over it for a strikeout that started the inning.
Abreu and Jimenez's homers came on that split pitch.
Moncada's came immediately after Ramirez had spiked a curve in the dirt.
Hudson pitched four innings and allowed a run on two hits. He struck out two. The run came in the first inning as he kept catcher Andrew Knizner hopping before the plate before eventually getting back in control of the strike zone with his sinker in the later innings.
John Nogowski got his first big-league hit in the sixth inning with a single up the middle.
***
Carlson gets a run in center as Cardinals face Keuchel, go for series sweep of White Sox
On the eve of the official transaction that brought Dylan Carlson to the majors for the first time, manager Mike Shildt, from his hotel room in Chicago, said oh yes Carlson will play, oh yes he'll start a lot, and for sure he's going to play all over the outfield.
Carlson will play his third game in the majors Sunday.
He will also complete the hat trick of positions started.
The rookie, who doubled in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader sweep for his first big-league hit, will get a run in center field Sunday as the Cardinals go for the wipeout in the series against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Park.
Carlson is one of three switch-hitters the Cardinals have in the lineup to face Sox lefty Dallas Keuchel, a former Cy Young Award winner.
John Nogowski will make his big-league debut.
The Cardinals' pitching plans for the five-game, three-day series approaching at Wrigley Field is still taking shape, with opening day starter Jack Flaherty yet to be assigned one of the games. To set up the staff for as many as three bullpen games there against the rival Cubs, the Cardinals turn to starter Dakota Hudson for the finale on the South Side.
Hudson has not appeared in a game in three weeks, to the date.
His last appearance was Game 3 of the season.
Of course, this will be Game 8, so technically he's on turn.
Here is the pitching as it comes together for Wrigley, as well:
Monday, Game 1: Kwang Hyun Kim
Monday, Game 2: Bullpen game (Austin Gomber?)
Tuesday: Daniel Ponce de Leon
Wednesday, Game 1: Jack Flaherty, possibly
Wednesday, Game 2: Bullpen game (Austin Gomber?)
To complete the roster for Sunday's game, the Cardinals optioned Jacob Woodford out, and kept 29th man Ricardo Sanchez. That is not that big of a deal as it would first appear. Woodford is eligible to return as soon as Monday because he can be the 29th man for the doubleheader that day.
Here's the Sunday lineup for the Cardinals:
1. Kolten Wong, 2B
2. Tommy Edman, SS (switch)
3. Paul Goldschmidt, DH
4. Tyler O'Neill, LF
5. Matt Carpenter, 3B
6. Dylan Carlson, CF (switch)
7. Andrew Knizner, C
8. Dexter Fowler, RF (switch)
9. John Nogowski, 1B (MLB debut)
Starting pitcher: Dakota Hudson, RHP
This article will be updated throughout the day with reporting and details from the game. The Post-Dispatch reporter has been declined a credential for the game at Guaranteed Rate Park by the Chicago White Sox, who have cited Chicago's travel policy for states with elevated infection rates for COVID-19. So coverage will be done from a distance, but in Chicago with subsequent reporting to provide greater detail.
