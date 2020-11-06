Splitsville: Can Cardinals utilize matchup mania, upgrade production by shopping for platoons?

The free-agent market also includes some split-shift infielders like Hernandez (.758 OPS, .423 slug vs. lefties), Jonathan Schoop (.917 OPS, .563 slug vs. lefties in 2019), and then there’s Cesar Hernandez. The second baseman has a career .741 OPS and .388 slug vs. righties.

As far as fielders who are versatile and offer upgrades from one side of the plate to the other there’s Jurickson Profar. A utility fielder the Cardinals saw in the outfield for the Padres, Profar is 27 and in 2019 hit .835 OPS with a .457 slug vs. lefties.

Part of any complement is, of course, cost.

MLBTradeRumors.com posted its estimates and predictions for the top free agents, and there is a chill to the salaries projected outside of the top shelf. That also illustrates how the Cardinals could use matchups in increase their might. MLBTradeRumors.com pegs Pederson to receive a two-year, $18-million deal (from the Cardinals, actually). Given that the Cardinals could pair Pederson with righthanded hitters who make around the minimum that’s a $9.5 million commitment to a position. The Cardinals declined the $12.5-million option on Wong’s deal, paid him the $1-million buyout, and are prepared to save the $11 million by starting Edman at second.