Splitsville: Can Cardinals utilize matchup mania, upgrade production by shopping for platoons?

While their modern metric use of pitching took center stage for the Tampa Bay Rays at the neutral-site World Series, there was something they and the Dodgers did just as routinely, just as mathematically, and arguably more successfully.
They acted like hockey teams.
They had line changes.
In Game 6 of the World Series, lefthanded-hitting Ji-Man Choi started the game, but in the seventh when a lefty entered for the Dodgers, the Rays shifted lines, to righthanded-hitting Yandy Diaz. Out went lefthanded-hitting Austin Meadows. In came righthanded-hitting Hunter Renfroe. The Dodgers started with righthanded-hitting A.J. Pollock in the outfield, and then when the Rays changed pitchers, LA put its magical matchup machine in motion and in came lefthanded-hitting Joc Pederson, and at times Chris Taylor would shift from second to left to get another righthanded hitter, Enrique Hernandez, in the mix.
At a variety of positions, the Rays and Dodgers prioritized versatility in order to find an edge if possible with platoon splits.
The Cardinals entering this past season talked about finding an everyday outfielder to provide that desired .800 OPS, or they allowed for the idea of doing it “in aggregate.” Basically, production by committee. This winter, as spending shrivels and the roster changes, the Cardinals expressed the possibility of tweaking that a bit.
Production by complement.
In the process of doing research on another topic for Sunday’s Post-Dispatch, I got curious about what a line-change lineup might look like for the Cardinals, and whether or not that would allow them to maximize the free-agent market and the pennywise approach their advertising.
There are going to be more than 200 free agents available in this market, and that means there are going to be producers out there at bargain prices. Value plays, if you will. How the Cardinals can use the puzzle pieces of free agency (or trade) to construct a different looking lineup starts with taking a jigsaw through the current lineup, and the splits.
Here goes, using OPS and SLG, because damage is en vogue, and looking at positions in play for Cardinals:
vs. LHP
• UT Tommy Edman .929/.568
• OF Harrison Bader .762/.471
• 2B Kolten Wong* .720/386
• 3B Matt Carpenter .666/.327
• OF Dexter Fowler .630/.320
• SS Paul DeJong .629/.321
• OF Tyler O’Neill .555/.250
vs. RHP
• UT Brad Miller* .828/.464
• OF Dexter Fowler .779/.429
• OF Lane Thomas .778/.455
• SS Paul DeJong .770/.448
• 2B Kolten Wong* .763/.399
• UT Tommy Edman .742/.412
• 3B Matt Carpenter .713/.383
• OF Tyler O’Neill .698/.417
* Free agents, currently.
Let’s accept that the bigger the sample size, the better the numbers and these above splits would benefit from larger spans of time, especially when it comes to Thomas, for example.
Dylan Carlson, as a switch-hitter, is going to be in there somewhere, but his numbers, too, are the subject of slim sample size.
The goal for the Cardinals would be to maximize their matchups, so a lineup against a lefthanded pitcher would include Edman and arguably Bader. A lineup against a righthanded pitcher is more likely to include Miller, if resigned, and then Fowler and Thomas. Center field could be a straight platoon, or a mix of Carlson, Thomas, Bader depending on splits beyond the elementary left/right.
With those moving parts in mind, the Cardinals can go shopping.
Pederson is Exhibit A for this approach. The 28-year-old outfielder and lefthanded-hitting slugger was part of the Dodgers’ musical chairs. That’s because he rakes against righthanded pitchers. From 2019-20, he has a .867 OPS and a .534 slugging percentage against righthanded pitching, and his 132 wRC+ -- that’s weight runs created, where 100 is average – against righthanded pitchers is top 25 in the majors.
He’s not alone among free agents. Michael Brantley (L), a lefthanded hitter has a .928 OPS, .543 SLG vs. righthanded pitchers since 2019. Infielder Tommy La Stella has an .890 OPS and a .517 slugging against righthanded pitchers, and his 141 wRC+ is the fourth best against righthanded pitching of any free agents, according to MLBTradeRumors.com. Former Cardinal All-Star shortstop Aledmys Diaz comes up when sorting for top hitters against righthanded pitchers, too, as he played second and hit .862 OPS with a .508 slugging in more than 200 plate appearances against RHP.
Outfielder and lefthanded-hitter Adam Eaton, a free agent the Cardinals explored trading for several years ago, has a .801 OPS and .436 slug against righthanded pitching.
For the right-leaning lineup there’s Ryan Braun, with his .877 OPS and .530 slugging percentage against lefties since 2019. What position he plays in a league that may not have a DH is a fair question. Kevin Pillar has a .870 OPS and a .538 slug against lefties to go with his superior play in center field. There was some biting criticism for a recent article/tweet that included Renfroe as a fit for the Cardinals as the Rays look to reduce cost or move outfielders. Well, Renfroe has success against lefties: .879 OPS, .558 slugging. Take a look again at the above list of Cardinals and tell me where those numbers wouldn’t fit.
The free-agent market also includes some split-shift infielders like Hernandez (.758 OPS, .423 slug vs. lefties), Jonathan Schoop (.917 OPS, .563 slug vs. lefties in 2019), and then there’s Cesar Hernandez. The second baseman has a career .741 OPS and .388 slug vs. righties.
As far as fielders who are versatile and offer upgrades from one side of the plate to the other there’s Jurickson Profar. A utility fielder the Cardinals saw in the outfield for the Padres, Profar is 27 and in 2019 hit .835 OPS with a .457 slug vs. lefties.
Part of any complement is, of course, cost.
MLBTradeRumors.com posted its estimates and predictions for the top free agents, and there is a chill to the salaries projected outside of the top shelf. That also illustrates how the Cardinals could use matchups in increase their might. MLBTradeRumors.com pegs Pederson to receive a two-year, $18-million deal (from the Cardinals, actually). Given that the Cardinals could pair Pederson with righthanded hitters who make around the minimum that’s a $9.5 million commitment to a position. The Cardinals declined the $12.5-million option on Wong’s deal, paid him the $1-million buyout, and are prepared to save the $11 million by starting Edman at second.
The estimates from MLBTradeRumors for Profar (one year, $7 million), La Stella (two years, $14 million), and Cesar Hernandez (one year, $6 million) show alternate and less costly options. So, La Stella thundering away at righthanded pitchers from second base, then shifting to third at times to get Edman those cracks from second base against lefties. The Cardinals could get some productive tandems in open positions for less than $9 million, combined, if those estimates hold true. It’s possible, pairing players for a platoon would have a lower price.
Words that describe this approach are ones already used by the Cardinals this winter.
Flexibility.
Creativity.
The opportunity is there, but it takes acuity.
And then it’s possible to see how manager Mike Shildt would manipulate the matchups with his lineup, going with two sets or more of outfielders. Say, Pederson-Carlson-Fowler to greet a righty or Profar-Bader-Carlson to meet a lefty. To complete the change, we’d have to enlist the help of Jim Thomas to nickname the lines.
GETTING A GRIP ON GOLD GLOVES
SABR, the Society for American Baseball Research, revealed some of the SDI statistics that determined, exclusively, the winners of this year’s Gold Glove awards. Two Cardinals, O’Neill and Wong, won the honors this season, and both are in the running for Friday night’s Platinum Glove Award, and the Cardinals could win the first National League Gold Glove Team Award.
The SDI info revealed Friday show how Wong and O’Neill claimed the honors at their positions, and where other Cardinals ranked around the field, in the National League.
• P Adam Wainwright – 0.5 SDI (13th)
• C Yadier Molina – 1.5 SDI (4th, ahead of J.T. Realmuto, behind three finalists.)
• 1B Paul Goldschmidt – 1.6 SDI (2nd, behind winner Anthony Rizzo, 3.5)
• 2B Kolten Wong – 6.2 SDI (winner, ahead of Adam Frazier, 3.4)
• 3B Tommy Edman – 0.7 SDI (7th)
• SS Paul DeJong – minus-0.5 SDI (10th, behind Corey Seager, 0.0)
• LF Tyler O’Neill – 7.0 SDI (winner, ahead of David Peralta, 2.3)
• CF Harrison Bader – 1.1 SDI (4th, behind finalists; Ronald Acuna Jr., 1.4)
• RF Cardinals did not have a qualifier
O’Neill and Wong ranked in the top four for all fielders. Only Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado (8.5) and Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (7.5) had greater SDI scores than the two Cardinals. Cubs shortstop Javier Baez (6.0) rounds out the top five for all fielders.
