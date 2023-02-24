JUPITER, Fla. — Fanning out to all three fields where live batting practice took place Friday morning, 21 Cardinals pitchers – every one of the non-throwers in camp – were assigned one vital task essential to helping their peers.

Counterespionage.

The longest lists of names on the Cardinals’ schedule for workouts on Monday came on the pitchers’ side of the page handed it media. Beside three columns of seven names each, each grouped under a specific field, read: “11:20 TIPPING.” Three pitchers stood behind the mound, three behind the plate, and there were sometimes pitchers to the side, too. They all watched their teammate throw live batting practice and tried to see if he was giving away his pitches to the hitter.

It could be a flare of the glove for a changeup.

It could be where the glove starts – belt or chest – for a fastball.

“Our checklist of things that we look at is pretty long,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “They’re just picking up on anything. Tipping from the front. Tipping from the back. All of the above. Can you get into a guy’s glove from a runner on second?”

It’s standard practice in spring training for pitchers to gather at live batting practice to see if there is anything another pitcher is doing to give away his pitches. Former closer Ryan Franklin, who later worked for the Cardinals as a scout, and center fielder-turned-broadcaster Jim Edmonds have long been heralded around past camps for their ability to pick up on pitches and help a pitcher correct the glitch giving them up. Several young pitchers who are now his teammates will tell stories about how Adam Wainwright could decode their pitches until he told them how to fix what was giving each one away.

This, on Friday, was something new – a more formal, more expanded effort to do more than help pitchers identify and correct anything they're tipping.

By including everyone and not just relying on the pitchers or hitters with a spy’s eye for such thing, the Cardinals were not relying on instincts but instructing how to develop them.

“Hone in on that,” Marmol said.

Between simulated innings of his live batting practice outing Friday, prospect Michael McGreevy had a visit from Wainwright near a dugout. The veteran asked if the young right-hander wanted to know if he was tipping or not. McGreevy nodded.

The way he held his glove as he began his delivery gave away whether he was throwing a fastball or a breaking ball. McGreevy knew it as soon as Wainwright started to show him. He has corrected that tell in the past, and the right-hander said later that as he gets deeper into spring, as he readies for the season, as he starts pitching in games that tip is smoothed over. McGreevy has also been working on the arm swing for his curveball so that it is the same as every other pitch because where he was coming with arm was telling the hitter what was coming.

Earlier in camp, hitters and fellow pitchers were able to tell whether prospect Gordon Graceffo was going to throw a fastball or an off-speed pitch, like a changeup.

Graceffo would dig into his glove to get a grip on his changeup, and that was causing his glove to flare. The act of really asserting a grip was causing the glove to move in a way that it didn’t when he took the familiar grip on a fastball.

“That’s one that comes up more often than not,” Marmol said.

The added element of what the Cardinals are trying to police this season is the look from the back side of the mound. The use of PitchCom has short-circuited some of the old-school pitch sign stealing that took place by a runner at second base. That runner, when taking a lead off of second, could spot the catcher’s signs or even alert the hitter to where the catcher was setting up. With no signs, there’s nothing for the runner to see at home.

There is on the mound.

The runner at second base can, sometimes, have a clear view into the pitcher’s glove if the pitcher is not protective of that angle. A view into the glove can be a view at the grip or some other tip that allows the runner to signal to the hitter the pitch that’s coming.

Having three pitchers assigned to be behind the mound and looking for that detail, that little glimpse of the pitch, was part of Friday’s schedule.

“You’re constantly monitoring each other, making sure you’re not falling into any pattern or tipping,” Marmol said. “The more you emphasis anything, anytime you have to teach something, it instills it in your own game. Making sure other guys aren’t tipping makes you aware of how guys usually go about tipping and keeps you aware.”