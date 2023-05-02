An frenzied return to Busch Stadium for the Cardinals includes Shohei Ohtani's arrival, a roster move, a losing stretch, and the upcoming announcement of a multi-year deal that will change the look of the team's beloved jerseys.

Stifel, a St. Louis-based wealth management, will have its name appear on the sleeve of the Cardinals' jerseys with the finalization of the agreement, multiple sources told the Post-Dispatch.

The look on the jersey and the deal will be announced Monday at Busch Stadium during a 4 p.m. St. Louis-time press conference.

Team officials declined comment until the announcement.

Stifel, which also oversees investment banking, has an advertisement deal with the Blues that includes the company's name on the sweaters. The Stan Musial Awards for sportsmanship take place annually at the Stifel Theater in downtown St. Louis.

"We didn’t want to just slap a sponsor on," Blues president Chris Zimmerman said at the time, as quoted in this news story by Post-Dispatch staff writer Tom Timmermann. "We wanted a partner. Ideally we wanted someone who represented St. Louis, because that’s what we’re about, and that’s obviously the core of Stifel, an iconic St. Louis company. It’s a big deal to us to have the right partner.”

The Cardinals sorted through interest from multiple teams seeking what club ownership described as a company "in line" with the Cardinals' brand and the city it calls home.

Stifel's advertisement on the Blues' jersey began with the 2022-23 season and is a five-year arrangement.

The Cardinals can place the ads on their jerseys as early as this home stand, if they wish. Major League Baseball and the players' union agreed on permitting advertising on jerseys in the most recent Collective Bargaining Agreement that was finalized ahead of the 2022 season.

This is the first season where teams have been sporting ads.

The Cardinals lost two of 10 games on the most recent road trip and start May 10 games back in the National League Central as they start a six-game home stand against interleague foes, Angels and Tigers.