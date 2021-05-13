 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stan Musial after his 3,000th hit: 'No school tomorrow!'
0 comments

Stan Musial after his 3,000th hit: 'No school tomorrow!'

{{featured_button_text}}

5/13/58: Stan Musial collects his 3,000th hit in the Majors

Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subscribe on YouTube for the best, exclusive MLB content: http://youtube.com/MLB

About MLB.com:

Commissioner Allan H. (Bud) Selig announced on January 19, 2000, that the 30 Major League club owners voted unanimously to centralize all of Baseball's internet operations into an independent technology company. Major League Baseball Advanced Media (MLBAM) was formed and charged with developing, building and managing the most comprehensive baseball experience available on the internet. In August 2002, MLB.com streamed the first-ever live, full length MLB game when the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees faced off at Yankee Stadium. Since that time, millions of baseball fans around the world have subscribed to MLB.TV, the live video streaming product that airs every game in HD to nearly 400 different devices. MLB.com also provides an array of mobile apps for fans to choose from, including At Bat, the highest-grossing iOS sports app of all-time. MLB.com features a stable of club beat reporters and award-winning national columnists, the largest contingent of baseball reporters under one roof, who deliver over 100 original articles every day. MLB.com also offers extensive historical information and footage, online ticket sales, official baseball merchandise, authenticated memorabilia and collectibles and fantasy games.

Major League Baseball consists of 30 teams split between the American and National Leagues. The American League, originally founded in 1901, consists of the following teams: Baltimore Orioles; Boston Red Sox; Chicago White Sox; Cleveland Indians; Detroit Tigers; Houston Astros; Kansas City Royals; Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim; Minnesota Twins; New York Yankees; Oakland Athletics; Seattle Mariners; Tampa Bay Rays; Texas Rangers; and Toronto Blue Jays. The National League, originally founded in 1876, consists of the following teams: Arizona Diamondbacks; Atlanta Braves; Chicago Cubs; Cincinnati Reds; Colorado Rockies; Los Angeles Dodgers; Miami Marlins; Milwaukee Brewers; New York Mets; Philadelphia Phillies; Pittsburgh Pirates; San Diego Padres; San Francisco Giants; St. Louis Cardinals; and Washington Nationals.

Visit MLB.com: http://mlb.mlb.com

Subscribe to MLB.TV: mlb.tv

Download MLB.com At Bat: http://mlb.mlb.com/mobile/atbat

Download MLB.com Ballpark: http://mlb.mlb.com/mobile/ballpark

Get tickets: http://mlb.mlb.com/tickets

Official MLB Merchandise: http://mlb.mlb.com/shop

Join the conversation!

Twitter: http://twitter.com/mlb

Facebook: http://facebook.com/mlb

Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlb

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+MLB

Tumblr: http://drawntomlb.com/

Pinterest: http://pinterest.com/MLBAM

ST. LOUIS • After the first game of a brief, two-day stay against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Cardinals great Stan Musial pulled aside his former teammate and current coach Terry Moore with a suggestion.

Musial's base hit in the first game gave him 2,999 in his career, one shy of becoming the eighth player in major-league history with 3,000. A homestand was set to start in a day, so Musial suggested he skip the game at Wrigley so that he could reach the milestone back at home, at Busch, in front of a home crowd.

Manager Frank Hutchinson agreed and on May 13, 1958, Musial was not in the starting lineup.

History happened anyway.

Musial, 37 at the time, was coming off a season when he won his seventh and final batting title and finished second in the National League MVP race to Hank Aaron. It was the last time Musial would finish in the top nine. Musial hit .351 with a .612 slugging percentage, and in modern terms he led the league with a 1.034 OPS. Only four times previously in his career did he have a higher OPS than in 1957. That summer put him 43 hits shy of a goal he'd privately been chasing for a decade, as mentioned in this little book I wrote a few years ago (priced to move!). It had been 16 years since the last 3,000th hit was whacked, and it would be another dozen before Aaron and Willie Mays would both reach the magical number in 1970.

Stan Musial, 1958

Holding high the baseball that figured in his 3,000th hit, Stan Musial responds happily to a noisy reception by fans at Union Station on May 13, 1958. The crowd gathered early to greet the 11:15 p.m. arrival of the train from Chicago, bringing the Cardinals home after a successful two-day trip. Musial, batting in place of Sam Jones, hit a double that drove in a run in a winning rally. The Redbirds won 5-3, for their sixth straight triumph. Keeping the crowd in check is Patrolman Joseph F. Haney of Central District. Post-Dispatch file photo

Musial was alone in the chase, though plenty of history swirled around him off the baseball field. That same day, May 13, rioters swarmed U.S. vice president Richard Nixon in Venezuela. Hitchcock's "Vertigo" opened in theaters four days earlier and was drawing crowds, and quietly the shoe industry and fastening business was forever altered by a trademark submitted that same day. It was for Velcro.

Musial was batting .483 when he stepped out of the lineup to save his 3,000th for St. Louis, but that was too tempting of a bat for Hutchinson to keep on the bench for long.

In the Cubs leading, 3-1, in the sixth inning and the tying run set to come to the plate, Hutchinson asked Musial to pinch-hit for pitcher Sam Jones. Musial uncurled from that signature stance and lashed a double into the left-field corner. That smack uncorked a rally and the Cardinals won, 5-3.

The celebration that Musial imagined for St. Louis instead happened all the way back to St. Louis. The Cardinals' train ride home became a whistlestop tour of sorts with crowds flocking to cheer Musial at the train steamed by. The train had to stop a few times in Illinois just so the crowd could salute The Man. When the train finally got to Union Station in St. Louis, it was approaching midnight and still a throng of fans were waiting for Musial.

The future Hall of Famer spotted all the kids in the crowd and greeted them with the first thing that popped to his mind.

"No school tomorrow!"

And thus began and ended Musial's run as superintendent.

The lefthanded-hitting Musial was back in the lineup May 14, starting at first base, and set receive an ovation from the home crowd for his feat. He gave them the show he promised. Musial's 3,001st hit was a home run, and he kept going with his 3,002nd and 3,003rd hit in the same game. By the time the game was over the and the Cardinals had defeated the visiting San Francisco Giants, 3-2, Musial's average was .500, in mid-May.

It would be a few days before his name wasn't in the lineup again.

-30-

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports