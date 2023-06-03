PITTSBURGH — After three consecutive innings the Cardinals left the bases clogged with missed opportunities and during their one-inning meltdown, a couple of stolen bases flipped the math and added up to disaster.

The Pittsburgh Pirates, seeing their cagey approach all game run free toward an endgame, had runners at first and second base after a walk from Cardinals reliever Andre Pallante. On Pallante’s next pitch, the Pirates took off and stole two bases to get two runners into scoring position. Pittsburgh found the frayed thread they could pull to unravel the Cardinals.

A pitching change immediately followed.

A pitcher added to the mess on the bases.

Two pitches were left over the plate – and then went over the wall.

The Cardinals blew a five-run lead on a series of events and decisions in the seventh inning that led to the Pirates’ 7-5 reversal Friday night at PNC Park. Pittsburgh scored six runs in a gulp against the Cardinals’ bullpen, and the Pirates got two home runs from the back third of their lineup off the Cardinals’ current highest-leverage reliever. The game was in Giovanny Gallegos’ hands. How it got there and stayed there began with the two steals.

“Once they stole both of those bases, Pallante’s strength is no longer a strength,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “You’re looking at getting a punch out. That’s his guy to go get. Then deal with (Carlos) Santana. Obviously, walked him. And then the big inning happened.”

The Pirates were not particularly interested in facing Jack Flaherty for seven or more innings, and they adjusted their approach accordingly to get the Cardinals’ bullpen involved sooner. The Cardinals took a 5-0 lead with five consecutive two-out hits in the third inning, including home runs by Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan. With the tailwind of that lead, Flaherty continued his superb run of starts, but did not face the approach he expected from the Pirates. They did not jump on early pitches, did not feed into his success getting quick outs.

They worked the right-hander to 101 pitches through 5 1/3 innings and nudged him from the game in the sixth.

“Didn’t really get quick outs,” Flaherty said. “Pitch count kind of ran up. Frustrating to start the sixth and not get through it. They’re usually pretty aggressive. Felt like they kind of waited things out, made me throw some pitches. I thought I did a better job of attacking. A couple of pitches here or there is the difference in going into the sixth, maybe deeper, and not getting through that sixth.”

Had he gone deeper, the rested bullpen would have less work to do.

Had the offense taken advantage, the bullpen would have had more to work with.

The Cardinals loaded the bases in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings, and yet they did not score a run in the fifth, sixth, or seventh innings. In the sixth, the Pirates walked the bases loaded for the middle of the Cardinals’ lineup, and they could not wipe the grin off Jolly Roger. In the seventh, as the bullpen took over the bottom of the innings, the Cardinals got two singles and a walk to load the bases with one out. Pittsburgh did not blink. Tommy Edman lined a ball to center field for the third out. They left nine runners marooned in three innings only because it wasn’t possible to leave more.

Pallante fished the sixth inning out of trouble, leaving two inherited runners stranded. Having finished the sixth, Pallante started the seventh after Edman’s lineout and did so at the top of the Pirates’ order. Tucupita Marcano tagged Pallante with a leadoff double. With one out, the Cardinals’ reliever got ahead 0-2 on Andrew McCutchen.

Then walked the former MVP on four fastballs out of the zone.

His next pitch – also a ball – is when Marcano and McCutchen stole third and second, respectively.

At that moment, with first base open, Pallante’s penchant for coaxing groundballs was not the matchup the Cardinals wanted. He gets a groundball with runners at first and second and there are force outs galore for the defense – a veritable festival of force out opportunities. He gets a groundball with runners at second and third and one run is likely scoring. The ball gets through, two could score. From the next better, Bucs’ center fielder Jack Suwinski, Marmol wanted a strikeout. He called on his current closer.

Suwinski has a .237 slugging percentage against lefties and the Cardinals had lefties available, but the dugout sided with Suwinski’s overall strikeout rate (40%) and who arrived behind him, switch hitter Santana. The veteran Santana would greet any lefty in to face Suwinski with a .293 average and .388 on-base percentage from the right batter’s box.

“Santana has to beat you with a base hit,” Marmol said. “He has to hit a single, double, or a homer. You’re playing the odds (and) you’re going for the punch out and then Santana has to beat you with the base hit.”

The manager put it even more succinctly.

“You stick with your strength, which is Gio,” he said.

Gallegos, who has converted the Cardinals past five successful saves, got Suwinski to a full count before walking him to load the bases. The inning went sideways. Santana got that hit Marmol mentioned with a lofting fly ball to left field that hopped over the short fence for a rule-book double and two RBIs. Gallegos regained a hold on the inning with a strikeout to bring Ke’Bryan Hayes to the plate and the next fork to this crumbling road.

With two runs in the Cardinals still had a two-run lead and another matchup they wanted: Hayes’ career .347 slugging percentage vs. right-handed pitchers or his .208 average in the past 25 games against Gallegos’ slider. Giving Hayes first base was something the odds said he was not likely to take on his own, and though a run of left-handed hitters followed the Pirates and counterpunch after counterpunch lurking. Sidestepping Hayes and turning to a lefty at that point would have brought in Connor Joe (.630 slugging vs. lefties) or switch-hitter Rodolfo Castro (.690) from the Pirates bench. Pirates manager Derek Shelton had his trap.

The Cardinals stuck with their exit plan, which is Gio.

It did not go as the percentages suggested.

Gallegos missed the slider down and away, and instead it veered in until Bryan put it out – out to the left-field seats for a three-run, gamer-rewriting home run. Gallegos followed that slider with another one, and Josh Palacios hammered it for his first major-league home run. Gallegos entered with a four-run lead, and it was gone after five batters, replaced by a two-run deficit. The game was Gallegos' to decide, and it was decided.

The right-hander declined comment after the game.

The Cardinals received five walks from the fifth through the seventh innings.

Not one scored.

The Cardinals gave two walks in the seventh.

Both scored.

Math compounds. The proof is in the numbers.

Divide nine stranded baserunners by three missed opportunities, add two steals and two walks, multiply by two home runs, and – voila! – get one meltdown.

Q.E.D.

“We had plenty of chances to break the game open,” Marmol said. “At the end of the day, we had a lot of missed opportunities. … We had missed opportunities to put that game away earlier.”

