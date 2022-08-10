Sweet streak ends with stinker: Cardinals Miles Mikolas rocked by 'a thousand paper cuts'

DENVER — Not one to peddle what he called a “narrative” of keeping a winning streak going, not when any baseball clubhouse knows the scoreboard resets to zero every morning, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol acknowledged a seven-game winning streak does alter the senses.

“You get better sleep,” he said.

“Food tastes better,” he added.

“But it means nothing to today’s game,” he concluded.

Better becomes bitter with a keystroke.

The Cardinals’ chased toothpaste and the gleam of an unbeaten homestand with orange juice Tuesday at Coors Field. They allowed 12 runs before they got their first, removed their starter before he got a ninth out, and lost that sweet aftertaste with an acrid, 16-5 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Everything that went right with their sweep of the New York Yankees and their rumble into first base went sideways and sour in Denver. Even momentum takes bad hops, right down to a series of slow-rolling grounders being just slow-rolling enough that Nolan Arenado couldn’t make the play.

Two of those extended what became a nine-run inning that bounced Miles Mikolas from the game in the third inning, 10 runs, 14 hits and 2 2/3 innings after he started.

“You could call this game the opposite of our homestand,” Mikolas said. “Tip your cowboy cap to them putting the ball in play. A lot of weak contact, jam shots, ‘nubbers’ that found a way through. Sometimes you have to roll with the tumbleweeds and deal with bad luck and get right back on that pony again.”

Long before Ryan McMahon punctuated the Rockies’ win with a 495-foot homer off T. J. McFarland for the farthest hit by a Rockie at Coors Field in the Statcast era – 9 feet shy of the ballpark record – the bloops and bounders and a few bruisers ousted Mikolas.

By the time Mikolas (8-9) threw his 72nd and final pitch, two Rockies had three hits off him. Former Cardinals outfielder Randal Grichuk had two singles off Mikolas. Two batters after the right-hander yielded the mess to Packy Naughton, Grichuk made it worse with a three-run homer on his way to a career-high five hits. Grichuk’s fifth hit was the 21st of the Rockies’ 22 hits, a season-high against the Cardinals. Mikolas allowed a three-run homer to C. J. Cron in the first inning, but that was one of a handful of hard hits against the right-hander. He allowed a double that left the bat at 111 mph and also a double that left the bat at 76.3 mph.

Eleven of the 14 hits Mikolas allowed were singles. Two left the bat at 70 mph or slower. Four didn’t leave the infield. Yet, they seeded the bases for the cloudbursts of runs that then came from Cron’s homer or Cron’s two-run double.

Cron had five RBIs before Mikolas had nine outs.

“Sometimes it’s death by a thousand paper cuts,” Mikolas said. “You come into the game and I’m saying, ‘Hey, I’m going to keep the ball down and make them hit singles and earn it.’ And they hit 11 singles and maybe that was the wrong strategy. Maybe I should have let them pop it up or something. Whatever I did wasn’t the best thing to do.”

The only Cardinals’ starter selected to the All-Star Game, Mikolas spent some time this season among the league-leaders in ERA. His outing Tuesday added a ½ run to his ERA, elevating it from 2.92 when he took off from St. Louis to 3.50 when he touched down off the Coors Field mound. His ERA in Denver is 13.74. The dud Tuesday was also his shortest outing of the season at a time of year when stout starters tend to separate themselves from the five-inning crowd. Mikolas remains among the league leaders in innings with 140 1/3.

With another 10 or so starts, he’ll take a run at a goal he set during spring training of returning and hurdling that 200-inning mark that has become so rare.

How he regains that pace is by not overcorrecting because of Tuesday.

“I think the key to having a lot of innings is staying with your approach,” Mikolas said. “What got me to 140 innings at this point is what’s going to get me hopefully 200 and something innings by the end of the season and into October. That’s what made me successful. I’m not going to go back to the drawing board and say, ‘Wow, I need to strike everybody out because I cannot keep giving up infield singles.’ That’s not who I am. I’m not going to reinvent myself. That’s how you lose track of things and fall off the horse.”

Mikolas, wearing a cowboy hat for his postgame debriefing, paused.

“So to speak,” he added.

Mikolas likened his loss to the Rockies to his first start after the All-Star break. At another pinball machine of a ballpark, Mikolas allowed six runs on seven hits in five innings against the Reds. He complicated that outing with two walks. He did not walk any batters Tuesday in part because he rarely got deep enough in a count to do so before a Rockie had already taken a swing and put the ball in play. Of the 48 pitches Mikolas threw, six of them became two strikeouts, and a third of the other 42 went for hits.

One of the hardest-hit balls ricocheted off him for single. But because of the “papercuts” such thunderclaps did more damage.

“That’s a tough game for,” Mikolas said. “I kind of look back a couple of games ago. Groundball hits off base. Three broken-bat hits in a row, and then I make a mistake to (Joey) Votto and there’s a homer and there are most of your runs. You want to stay away from the big hit. Which, after the first inning, I kind of did. Kind of jammed them. Floater over second. Three or four infield singles. The one they hit hard at somebody was the one I couldn’t come up with.”

Mikolas followed the clunker in Cincy with a superb, seven-inning start in Washington and consecutive quality starts that helped spark and prolong the seven-game winning streak. His next start will be against Milwaukee, the one team the Cardinals must duel for the NL Central crown.

Winning streaks are sustained by quality starts.

That’s the lullaby to Marmol’s better sleep, the spice for a tastier meal.

Mikolas said one lemon doesn’t change the recipe.

A teammate showed him a bag of beverages he grabbed for the bus away from the ballpark late Tuesday night, and Mikolas nodded.

They were going to taste the same.

He’d already cleansed his palate of his start.

“Not very tough to put it behind me,” Mikolas said. “I’ll put it behind me very easily. I already forgot about it.”