'The right man for this job at this time': Cardinals new homegrown manager Marmol says 'championship is the goal'

HOUSTON — The manager in the making many within in the Cardinals' organization saw moving upward and into the role at some point in the future became, after a move so few expected, the manager they turned to now.

Oliver Marmol, 14 years after being drafted by the Cardinals, was named the 51st manager of the team, chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. announced Monday morning.

In an opening statement, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak conceded that he did not expect to have to hire a manager this winter, did not expect a manager search to absorb several weeks of October, but did see the potential in Marmol to some day be manager.

Some day is just sooner than expected.

"Perhaps the simplest question is, 'Why Oli Marmol?'" Mozeliak said. "So let me try to answer that. Oli understands what we've been trying to do, what we need to do, and what we want to do in the future. Oli has a long history of being a part of the Cardinals organization. ...

"He is the right man for this job at this time," Mozeliak concluded.

Marmol, 35, immediately becomes the youngest manager the managers, the only manager in his 30s and younger than most of the starting pitchers the Cardinals had in their rotation during the 17-game winning streak.